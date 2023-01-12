Hailey Bieber Has the Best Response After She and Kendall Jenner Are Accused of Being 'Mean Girls'

Instagram Celebrity

The supermodel wife of Justin Bieber and her BFF have been publicly called out over their alleged 'mean' behavior after they participated a viral trend on TikTok.

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) has something to tell the world. The supermodel wife of Justin Bieber has responded after she and her BFF Kendall Jenner were accused of being "mean girls."

The 26-year-old model wrote on TikTok over the weekend, "I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random tik tok sound for fun." She further stressed, "It's not directed at anyone [sparkles and white heart emojis]."

Hailey and Kendall were accused of throwing shade after Hailey posted and quickly deleted a TikTok video of them and her singer friend Justine Skye reciting the audio that says, "I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right."

One TikTok user @Riristea reposted the video and pointed out that "Hailey Bieber posted then deleted this TikTok of Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. And I'm just trying to figure out if they're just doing an innocent TikTok trend or if they're sending a message to someone."

Fans quickly speculated that Hailey and Kendall were actually trying to throw shade at someone. One said, "This sound hasn't trended since like last year, def intentional." Another person commented, "Def a message who even does this trend anymore it's over 6 months old."

"They are the mean girls. Nothing they do is innocent," someone else said, while a fourth person noted, "If deleted that she knew what she was doing, and most likely it was for somebody."

This is not the first time Hailey has been called out over her alleged "mean" behavior. Back in 2020, a TikTok user named Julia Carolan called the model as she detailed her experiences with various celebrities that came to eat at the "fancy Manhattan restaurant" where she works.

While speaking about Hailey, Julia said, "This is gonna be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

Hailey eventually came across the video and later issued an apology in the comments section of the post. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin said, "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude."

"That's not ever my intention!" Hailey further stressed. She continued, "Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully, we meet again so I can apologize in person."

