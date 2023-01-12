 

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology

Seth Rogen Says in Resurfaced Interview Tom Cruise Tried to Get Him Join Scientology
In a resurfaced clip, the 'Superbad' actor recalls how the 'Top Gun: Maverick' star approached him and told him that he would be surprised if he knew what the religion 'was really about.'

  Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Seth Rogen's story about dodging Tom Cruise's attempt to recruit him to Scientology got people's attention. In a resurfaced clip, the "Superbad" actor talked about how the "Top Gun: Maverick" star approached him.

"He said, 'If you let me just tell you what it was really about … If you let me - just give me like, 20 minutes to like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, 'No f**king way! No f**king way!' ' " Seth shared during an SiriusXM interview with Howard Stern back in 2021 that resurfaced online on Wednesday, January 11.

The "This Is the End" star went on to say, "I remember being like, the wording was like, 'Is that a good thing to be saying?' " He revealed that Judd Apatow was also present at the meeting with Tom, and they looked at each other in that "very loaded moment," wondering if they could "come out of this" without being converted.

"I don't know if I am - I'm generally a weak-willed, weak-minded person - I would assume on the grand scale of people. If they got him, what chance do I have?" Seth added. He noted that he was be able to dodge it thanks to Judd as he recalled, "Thank God Judd was like, 'I think we're good, let's just talk about movies and stuff.' Woof. Dodged that bullet."

The clip gained attention after being reposted by @moviemaniacs on TikTok. The post has been viewed almost 2 million times. Fans quickly poked fun at Tom over his failed pitch with one commenting, "Tom Cruise got those 1997 marketing skills." Someone added, "Every pyramid scheme pitch ever."

The post arrived after host Jerrod Carmichael mocked Tom at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night. While standing on stage at the Beverly Hilton with three Golden Globe trophies in his arms, he said that he "found" the trophies that Tom had returned in 2021 when the action star protested the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of black members.

The comedian later joked about the alleged disappearance of Scientologist Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige. "Look, I'm just a host briefly or whatever, but I have a pitch: I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," Jerrod said, earning a mixed reaction from the crowd.

