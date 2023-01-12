 

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' actress is not too worried about award shows, insisting it doesn't matter whether she wins or not because 'life is short and precious.'

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis is not fretting about whether she wins awards. The 64-year-old actress has explained that she's developed a philosophical attitude towards award shows over recent years.

"Life is short and precious and we're in a profession that celebrates art, a time when we're out of COVID and we're back together and if we're not celebrating this moment right now, what are we doing? It's out of your control … At the end, win or lose, it doesn't matter. We're here celebrating the arts," said Jamie - who has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress gong at the Golden Globes for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

  Editors' Pick

Jamie also thinks sobriety has helped her to find "incredible freedom." The actress previously battled addictions to alcohol and painkillers, and Jamie admits that sobriety has transformed her life. Speaking prior to the Golden Globes at the The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Jamie told Entertainment Tonight, "I mean, I'm more free today than I've ever been and I'm 24 years sober."

Jamie also no longer allows the ups and downs of the movie industry to bother her. She said, "With all of show business, the greatest thing I can do is break the cycle of addiction in my family line and stay sober through all of this because all of this is a mind f*** and a lot of people drink over it - the disappointment or the excitement or whatever … I'm very proud that choosing to live a sober life has allowed me incredible freedom."

Meanwhile, Jamie previously explained that she's determined to take control of her own "destiny." The actress - whose film credits include "Knives Out" and "Halloween Ends" - said, "I want to manifest my destiny, creatively, while I'm here."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open
Related Posts
Jamie Lee Curtis Got 'Beautiful Letter' From Princess Diana After Missing Chance to Meet Her

Jamie Lee Curtis Got 'Beautiful Letter' From Princess Diana After Missing Chance to Meet Her

Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks Up Against 'Nepo Baby' Claims

Jamie Lee Curtis Speaks Up Against 'Nepo Baby' Claims

Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Getting Botox as She Says It Makes Her Look Like 'Plastic Figurine'

Jamie Lee Curtis Regrets Getting Botox as She Says It Makes Her Look Like 'Plastic Figurine'

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals How Godson Jake Gyllenhaal Helped Resurrect Her Acting Career

Latest News
Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating
  • Jan 12, 2023

Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes
  • Jan 12, 2023

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV
  • Jan 12, 2023

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open
  • Jan 12, 2023

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle