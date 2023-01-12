 

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'One Tree Hill' alum reveals she has found a new love with a man from another country following her bitter divorce from Mike Caussin due to infidelity.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jana Kramer has a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend. The former "One Tree Hill" star, who is based in Nashville, has announced she is dating a Scottish man living in England following her split from former NFL player Mike Caussin, who cheated on her with more than 13 women.

"I don't know if this is my forever person," spilled the mother-of-two - who has four-year-old son Jace and six-year-old daughter Jolie with her ex-spouse - on her "Whine Down" podcast.

"But, like, I'm not going to push away love just because I've been hurt before. I'm going to embrace it. I'm going to have fun. And if it doesn't work out, well, you know what, I'm gonna learn a lot of lessons. And I had a lot of fun along the way."

The 39-year-old singer-and-actress was against the idea of matching with people from another country on dating apps at first. She said, "When I was on that app, I was like, 'No, they live in a different country, no, no, no.' "

  Editors' Pick

"And, you know, even with him, I said, 'No … this is silly. I'm a mom with two kids and I live in Nashville, like, how would this even work?' And something about him, you know, I was like, 'OK, well, let me just see, what does the conversation hurt, right?' "

Jana continued, "This just feels different. And again, if it doesn't work out - I hate to say that - but I'm realistic to the point where I want people to know that no matter what, like, you will be OK and you won't be alone you and to let love in whether you end up getting hurt or it's your forever. I think that's, like, something that I've really realised."

Jana admitted she felt "unlovable" after her divorce. She explained, "I was so just, like, 'I'm never going to be loved.' Even our friends that have gone through divorce, we've all felt that way - like we're unlovable and we're never going to find love. And once I found peace within myself and not having to have that, It kind of found me."

Jana and her new mystery man spent some time together in England over the festive period and she plans to jet over every opportunity she can. She said, "It was a week later I flew out here [for this trip], but only because I can't come back because, you know, weekends [with the kids] and, you know, there's things that I couldn't rearrange and right now with his job, he can't come."

"So I'll have to do more of the bulk of the flying for the next few months. But I'm excited about it. And you know, in three weeks, hopefully, I'll be back. … I'm happy. … And it just feels really nice and I don't want to put too much pressure on it and I just want to enjoy it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
Related Posts
Jana Kramer Shares Post-Divorce Holiday Plans as She Can't Celebrate It With Kids

Jana Kramer Shares Post-Divorce Holiday Plans as She Can't Celebrate It With Kids

Jana Kramer Clarifies Her 'Embarrassing' Bathroom Incident Involving Ex Chris Evans

Jana Kramer Clarifies Her 'Embarrassing' Bathroom Incident Involving Ex Chris Evans

Jana Kramer Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Chris Evans Ghosted Her Over 'Mortifying' Bathroom Incident

Jana Kramer Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Chris Evans Ghosted Her Over 'Mortifying' Bathroom Incident

Jana Kramer Says It Takes Years for Ex Mike Caussin to Perform Oral Sex

Jana Kramer Says It Takes Years for Ex Mike Caussin to Perform Oral Sex

Latest News
Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez
  • Jan 12, 2023

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Accusing Her of Lying About Getting Shot by Tory Lanez

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend

Fredo Bang's BM Princess Annie Clears Up Confusion on Her and Wife Sevyn's Children
  • Jan 12, 2023

Fredo Bang's BM Princess Annie Clears Up Confusion on Her and Wife Sevyn's Children

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jenna Ortega Regrets Not Doing More With Her 'Wednesday' Dance

Gillie Da Kid Lashes Out at 'Old Heads' Who Dress Young: 'You're Corny'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Gillie Da Kid Lashes Out at 'Old Heads' Who Dress Young: 'You're Corny'

Most Read
Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides
Celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Judge Judy Denounces Prince Harry's Bombshell Memoir: 'It's Disingenuous'

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton 'Outraged' After Prince Harry Details Tearful Drama Between Her and Meghan Markle