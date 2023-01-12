 

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
Instagram/Renato Campora
Movie

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' actress is excited for her upcoming return to the Great White Way while also feeling 'nervous' about getting sick when she's starring on the stage play.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain feels anxious about getting sick while starring on Broadway. The 45-year-old actress is due to play the leading role of Nora in the Henrik Ibsen play "A Doll's House" - which tells the story of a housewife who finds herself limited in life by a male-dominated world - at the Hudson Theatre from March, but Jessica has admitted to being anxious about her role in the production.

"It's pretty great. I'm doing a play right now in New York, I'm gonna be doing 'A Doll's House', and I'm playing Nora. So I'm really excited about that. I'm a little nervous about getting sick but I've got my mask. I'm doing both but oh my gosh, you have to be so careful in the theatre and I don't want to let my cast down," explained the acclaimed actress - who is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Jessica - who won an Oscar last year for her role as celebrity televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" - is also starring as "Stand by Your Man" singer Tammy Wynette in the Paramount series "George and Tammy".

The actress admitted that she "never imagined" playing two different Tammys in her career - even though the two women were "very different" people.

Speaking to E! News about the projects, Jessica shared, "I got asked over a decade ago if I would play Tammy Wynette. So it's been a long project in the making. I never imagined playing, I didn't set out to play singing Tammy but they're very different personalities so it felt like a different atmosphere."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jana Kramer Confirms Long-Distance Relationship With New Boyfriend

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV
Related Posts
Jessica Chastain Thinks People Prefer to Discuss Ukraine War Because It's 'White People' Country

Jessica Chastain Thinks People Prefer to Discuss Ukraine War Because It's 'White People' Country

Jessica Chastain Dropping Out of High School Went Unnoticed by Her Family

Jessica Chastain Dropping Out of High School Went Unnoticed by Her Family

Jessica Chastain Vows to Use Her Career to Shine a Light on Brilliant Women

Jessica Chastain Vows to Use Her Career to Shine a Light on Brilliant Women

Jessica Chastain Praised by Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Visiting the Country Amid Russian Invasion

Jessica Chastain Praised by Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Visiting the Country Amid Russian Invasion

Latest News
Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating
  • Jan 12, 2023

Shannon Beador Details 'Devastating' Breakup With BF John Janssen After Nearly 4 Years of Dating

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis Insists Life Is Too 'Short and Precious' to Worry About Whether She Wins Awards

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes
  • Jan 12, 2023

Whitney Houston's Estate 'Disappointed' by Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Her Death at Golden Globes

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV
  • Jan 12, 2023

Deborah Norville 'So Embarrassed' After Repeatedly Kicking Man With Prosthetic Leg on Live TV

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open
  • Jan 12, 2023

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy Days After Pulling Out of 2023 Australian Open

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick
  • Jan 12, 2023

Jessica Chastain Has Her Mask at the Ready for Broadway Return as She's Worried About Getting Sick

Most Read
Margot Robbie Says Brad Pitt Was 'Shocked' by Her Improvised Kiss in 'Babylon'
Movie

Margot Robbie Says Brad Pitt Was 'Shocked' by Her Improvised Kiss in 'Babylon'

'Night Has Fallen' Is Put on Hold as Gerard Butler is Seeking More Realistic Role in Action Genre

'Night Has Fallen' Is Put on Hold as Gerard Butler is Seeking More Realistic Role in Action Genre

Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary

Pamela Anderson Stirs Debate With Unrecognizable Look in First Trailer for Netflix Documentary

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Rumored to Be Working on Music for 'Barbie' Movie

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Bad Bunny to Executive Produce Netflix Adaptation of LGBTQ Book 'They Both Die at the End'

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Scott Lang Tempted by Kang's Offer in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer

Hugh Jackman Denies Using Steroids to Get Jacked as Wolverine, Jokes His Diet May Get Him in Trouble

Hugh Jackman Denies Using Steroids to Get Jacked as Wolverine, Jokes His Diet May Get Him in Trouble

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Nicolas Cage Wants to Pay Homage to Christopher Lee With Dracula Portrayal in 'Reinfield'

Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech

Golden Globes 2023: Angela Bassett Remembers Chadwick Boseman in Her Acceptance Speech