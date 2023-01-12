 

Prince Harry Denies 'Boasting' About Killing Talibans, Insists His Remarks Are Taken Out of Context

Prince Harry Denies 'Boasting' About Killing Talibans, Insists His Remarks Are Taken Out of Context
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The Duke of Sussex calls accusation that he bragged about killing Taliban fighters a 'dangerous lie' and finds it 'very disturbing' that his comments have been twisted by media.

  • Jan 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry insists the comments he made about his time in Afghanistan have been taken "out of context." The 38-year-old royal - who served in the British Army for a decade - penned in his new memoir, "Spare", that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during a tour in Afghanistan and even likened the Taliban fighters to "chess pieces removed from the board" but has now branded the media coverage of the story as a "dangerous lie."

"Without doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan. I would say that if I heard anybody else or heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry," he said.

"But it's a lie and hopefully now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context. It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it because they had the context. It wasn't like here's just one line."

  Editors' Pick

"They had the whole section. They ripped it away and just said, here it is, he's boasting on this … and that's dangerous. And my words are not dangerous but the spin of my words are very dangerous."

The Duke of Sussex - who tied the knot with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2018 and later fled from royal duties to move to the US with her in 2020 - went on to explain that he merely wanted to "reduce the number of suicides" with the comment.

Speaking on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", he added, "My whole goal and my attempt with sharing that detail is to reduce the number of suicides!"

Harry - who undertook two tours of the country -initially wrote, "It seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number [of people killed]. So my number is 25. It's not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie's Bail Request Denied After Guilty Verdicts of Fraud and Tax Evasion
Related Posts
Prince Harry Wants His Kids to Develop Strong Bond With His Family Despite Parents' Feud

Prince Harry Wants His Kids to Develop Strong Bond With His Family Despite Parents' Feud

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan

Prince Harry Scared of Losing Prince William When Older Brother Dated Kate Middleton

Prince Harry Scared of Losing Prince William When Older Brother Dated Kate Middleton

Prince Harry Calls Tell-All Book by Princess Diana's Ex-Butler 'Cold Betrayal' of His Mother

Prince Harry Calls Tell-All Book by Princess Diana's Ex-Butler 'Cold Betrayal' of His Mother

Latest News
Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour
  • Jan 12, 2023

Madonna Enjoys Horseback Riding With Kids in Kenya Ahead of Rumored 'Greatest Hits' Tour

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Gives Her Dogs Indoor Meal Following Garage Scandal
  • Jan 12, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Gives Her Dogs Indoor Meal Following Garage Scandal

Prince Harry Denies 'Boasting' About Killing Talibans, Insists His Remarks Are Taken Out of Context
  • Jan 12, 2023

Prince Harry Denies 'Boasting' About Killing Talibans, Insists His Remarks Are Taken Out of Context

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie's Bail Request Denied After Guilty Verdicts of Fraud and Tax Evasion
  • Jan 12, 2023

Todd Chrisley and Wife Julie's Bail Request Denied After Guilty Verdicts of Fraud and Tax Evasion

Marvel Producer Confirms There Are 'More Stories to Be Told' With Harry Styles' Eros
  • Jan 12, 2023

Marvel Producer Confirms There Are 'More Stories to Be Told' With Harry Styles' Eros

Demi Lovato's Album Poster Banned in UK for Likely Causing 'Serious Offence to Christians'
  • Jan 12, 2023

Demi Lovato's Album Poster Banned in UK for Likely Causing 'Serious Offence to Christians'

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Ellen DeGeneres Posts Scary Update as Oprah, Prince Harry Are Told to Evacuate Amid Mudslides

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Shemar Moore Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend at 52: 'God Had My Back'

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Thinks His Young Family Would Not Survive If They Decided to Move Back to UK

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Prince Harry Asked to Be Put on Trial After Admitting to Killing 25 Tallibans

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Share Kisses During New Outing

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Kanye West Photographed With Mystery Blonde After Resurfacing Amid 'Missing' Rumors

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors

Travis Scott Looks Glum in First Sighting Since Kylie Jenner Breakup Rumors