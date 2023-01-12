Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Movie

The critically-acclaimed director laughs off rumors suggesting there has been trouble on set of his passion project that stars Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza.

AceShowbiz - Francis Ford Coppola has dismissed suggestions of chaos on the set of "Megalopolis". It's rumored earlier this week that "The Godfather" director is struggling to keep control over the film with insiders suggesting that the production was "absolute madness" with a high staff turnover and an escalating budget.

While confirming that there have been staffing issues on his self-financed passion project, Coppola insists that the shoot has been smooth. "I've never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast," the 83-year-old filmmaker told Deadline.

"I am so happy with the look and that we are on schedule. These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, ha, ha, just wait and see. Because this is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great."

Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Dustin Hoffman are all set to feature in the sci-fi film and Francis praised the cast for their hard work on the movie - which centres on an architect rebuilding New York after the city is crippled by a financial crisis.

He said, "I've never enjoyed working with a cast who are so hardworking and so willing to go search for the unconventional, to come upon hidden solutions. It is a thrill to work with these actors and the photography is everything I could hope. The dailies are great. So if we're on schedule, and I love the actors and the look is great, I don't know what anyone's talking about here."

Coppola insists that the project will be finished by the spring and plans to open it across the world on the same day. He said, "Every night I go see the dailies, and I understand why I am going through all of this. I love what I see, every night. The look of the film is exactly what I dreamed."

