 

Regina Hall Dissed Kevin Costner for Being Absent at Golden Globes 2023 Due to Flood

The 'Scary Movie' actress couldn't stop giggling when finding out the 'Yellowstone' actor was not able to attend the awards due to flooding in his Santa Barbara neighbourhood.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Regina Hall has poked fun at Kevin Costner over his Golden Globes absence. The 52-year-old actress presented best actor in a drama which was won by the 67-year-old star for his role in "Yellowstone", but he and his wife Christine Baumgartner were unable to attend after his Santa Barbara neighbourhood was rocked by unprecedented weather and flooding this week.

"Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school, and in Santa Barbara - this is the second time in five years - the freeways flooded out," he said in a video on Twitter, minutes before the ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

"We found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn't get back last night. We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed. Nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes. Chris has a beautiful dress, I looked forward to walking down the red carpet with her."

On stage, Regina couldn't help but laugh as she started to read from the teleprompter. She said, "Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be - I always like how they write this. It's like, 'He so much wanted to be - ' no, I'm sure he did."

  Editors' Pick

She continued, "But because of the - it's been raining - the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara." At this point she smacked her forehead and said "Jesus," before trying to push on despite struggling to hold back her giggles.

She added, "No, this is a sad story right now. He's stuck in Santa Barbara. Let's pray everyone. Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe. I'm gonna set that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin."

Taking to Twitter to accept his win, Kevin paid tribute to his fellow stars, the crew, and producers. He wrote, "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @Yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew."

