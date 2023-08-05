 

Andrew Tate No Longer Under House Arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate No Longer Under House Arrest in Romania
The former 'Big Brother' star and his brother are now allowed to leave their house but still banned from leaving Romania amid damning allegations of human trafficking.

  Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andrew Tate has been freed from house arrest in Romania. The disgraced influencer, 36, is hit with charges of rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women and has been under house arrest since March but he is now free to leave his home although he is not allowed to leave the country.

Tate and his brother Tristan, 34, who is facing a charge of human trafficking, were released from house arrest on Friday, August 4 and are now under judicial control which is described as a lighter restrictive measure," according to MailOnline.

Two Romanian women who have been charged with human trafficking alongside the Tate brothers - who deny the charges against them - have also been released from house arrest. The four may now move around freely but they are banned from leaving Romania or entering certain parts of the country.

The move comes days after the Tates appeared at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest to appeal against a court decision in July which would have kept them under house arrest for another 30 days. In a post on Twitter on August 1, Andrew Tate wrote, "I am in the Bucharest Court of Appeal to find out if I will be detained for a ninth month. Three months in jail, six months locked in my house."

He was arrested in December and spent three months behind bars before being released to house arrest. Tate spent months appealing against the house arrest order until it was finally lifted this week.

Andrew Tate recently gave an interview to the BBC in which he denied allegations of rape and exploitation and called himself a "force for good." The former "Big Brother" star told the outlet, "I genuinely am a force for good in the world. You may not understand that yet, but you will eventually. And I genuinely believe I am acting under the instruction of God to do good things, and I want to make the world a better place."

He added of the Romanian case, "I know the truth of what happened and you don't. And I'm telling you absolutely and utterly, I've never hurt anybody, that the case that's been put against me is completely and utterly fabricated and I'm never going to be found guilty of anything."

