Rihanna Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Joke About Fans' Demand for Her New Album at Golden Globes
The former 'The Carmichael Show' star risks angering The Navy with his 'controversial' advice to the 'Lift Me Up' songstress about her long-awaited new album.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rihanna stole the show with her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes and Jerrod Carmichael didn't miss the chance to amuse the Grammy Award-winning artist. Hosting the 80th annual prize-giving event, the comedian shared a bit of wisdom to the singer/actress on how she should deal with fans' demand for her new music.

Returning after a commercial break during the Tuesday, January 10 broadcast, Jerrod said, "Only because Rihanna is here and I'm gonna say something controversial. I will actually get in trouble for this."

Regardless his premonition, the 35-year-old proceeded to deliver his "controversial" advice to the mother of one. "Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl," he said with a laugh. "Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing!"

Rih, who came with her partner and baby daddy A$AP Rocky, took the joke in stride, laughing along though she previously hinted that she's tired of fans pressuring her to come up with a new album sooner than later.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, Rihanna was nominated for Best Song for "Lift Me Up", which is featured on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack album. She, however, lost out the prize to viral hit "Naatu Naatu", from the film "RRR".

For the star-studded event, the Barbadian beauty rocked a busty black strapless gown styled with an eye-catching black velvet with dramatic ruffling at the collar and a lengthy train. Her brunette hair was styled in a unique updo and she rocked a soft glam look featuring a youthful, pink flush.

She added a few inches to her height with a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti heels that showcased her bright white pedicure. The mother of one accessorized with a glistening diamond necklace and matching ear cuff.

Rocky, meanwhile, looked sharp in a classic black suit and tie. Being a sweet boyfriend he is, the rapper was seen helping fix Rih's dramatic collar before they posed for a picture together. The couple, however, did not walk the red carpet ahead of the live show.

