Golden Globes 2023: Zendaya Is First Time Winner With Best Drama Series Actress Nod

HBO TV

Julia Garner, meanwhile, is among the honorees as she receives an award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama Series for her role on 'Ozark'.

Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - This year is also a big, successful year for Zendaya Coleman. The 26-year-old actress finally took home a Golden Globe statuette after winning Best Television Actress - Drama Series for her excellent portrayal of fan-favorite character Rue Bennett on "Euphoria.

The victory rectified the snub for her and the hit HBO series at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" actress, however, was not in attendance to personally collect the honor.

Jay Ellis, who presented the acclaimed award, alluded Zendaya's absence while accepting the award on her behalf. "She's busy, she's working, y'all," he said. "It's a good thing."

Julia Garner was also honored with an award at the annual event, which took place on Tuesday, January 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The actress won Best Supporting Actress - Television Series/ Musical-Comedy or Drama Series for her role on "Ozark", besting fellow nominees such as Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown"), Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks"), Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary") and Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary").

The night also saw Ryan Murphy, the creator of many hit TV series including "Glee" and "American Horror Story", receiving the Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award. "So I had the joy working with Carol Burnett on 'Glee', long ago when she was one of my idols. And tonight's award makes me reflect on what a lifetime of achievement really is," he said during his speech. "You get there, I think, by being fearless."

Billy Porter, who was tapped to present the award, also had a way to celebrate the award. He donned Christian Siriano ensemble as a homage to his iconic custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown that he wore to the 2019 Oscars. "I'm giving you full on Christian Siriano, again," Porter said. "We have to have another moment. I'm giving the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ryan Murphy tonight, the Carol Burnett Lifetime Achievement Award, and he wanted me to wear the Oscar dress."

As for Best Supporting Actor - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture, the award went to Paul Walter Hauser for his role on "Black Bird". The victory marked the first Golden Globe win for the veteran actor, who portrayed a serial killer behind bars on the Apple TV+ mini series.

You can share this post!