 

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress

Selma Blair's MS Symptoms No Longer Regress
Instagram
Celebrity

While she's 'so much better' as her multiple sclerosis symptoms have stopped getting worse, the 'Cruel Intentions' actress still finds dealing with her MS condition a challenge.

  • Jan 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selma Blair reveals she has "stopped having regression" with her multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms. The 50-year-old actress announced that she'd been diagnosed with MS back in 2018 and, even though her symptoms haven't become any worse in recent times, it remains a day-to-day challenge.

"I'm so much better, but it haunts my physical cells. It's there. Some people wake up two years later and they're like, 'I'm healed! Colours are brighter!' But I never had that moment. I just stopped having regression," shared Selma - who suffers from slurred speech and some mobility issues.

Selma's approach to life has actually been transformed by her health troubles. She told SELF magazine, "It rewired me to find acceptance in being honest about my faults, about my past addiction, and about my problems. It made me more empathetic towards myself."

  Editors' Pick

The actress doesn't feel any "shame" about her symptoms, either. She said, "Me going through my day with my halting speech at times and then it going back to normal - that's visibility for people. I don't have shame in that at all. I know some people find it curious, but we all have something."

In December, Selma claimed that speaking publicly about her MS diagnosis had damaged her career. The actress is convinced that her decision to speak so honestly has had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood. She shared, "When I talked about it, there was so much support, but I never got a job again."

The actress has experienced fatigue and speech disturbances for decades. However, she remained tight-lipped about the issue for a long time because she thought it would damage her career. Selma - whose film credits include '"Cruel Intentions" and "Hellboy" - said, "I was ashamed and concerned I wouldn't work again."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jamie Lee Curtis Got 'Beautiful Letter' From Princess Diana After Missing Chance to Meet Her

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan
Related Posts
Selma Blair Insists She's Not Bitter About Lack of Acting Offers After MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair Insists She's Not Bitter About Lack of Acting Offers After MS Diagnosis

Selma Blair Blames Going Public With MS Diagnosis for Ruining Her Career

Selma Blair Blames Going Public With MS Diagnosis for Ruining Her Career

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate Help Each Other Amid Struggles With Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blair and Christina Applegate Help Each Other Amid Struggles With Multiple Sclerosis

Selma Blair and Ex David Lyons Can't Keep Her Hands Off Each Other in Los Angeles

Selma Blair and Ex David Lyons Can't Keep Her Hands Off Each Other in Los Angeles

Latest News
Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Confirmed to Headline Coachella 2023
  • Jan 11, 2023

Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean Confirmed to Headline Coachella 2023

Donell Jones Escapes Injury in Car Accident After Falling Asleep While Driving
  • Jan 11, 2023

Donell Jones Escapes Injury in Car Accident After Falling Asleep While Driving

King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry
  • Jan 11, 2023

King Charles Considers Coronation Invitation to Be His 'Olive Branch' to Prince Harry

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life
  • Jan 11, 2023

Pamela Anderson Takes Accountability for Some Negative Things That Happened in Her Life

Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them
  • Jan 11, 2023

Boosie Badazz Asks Diddy and Yung Miami to Star in Music Video for His New Song Named After Them

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan
  • Jan 11, 2023

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Detail His Military Experience in Afghanistan

Most Read
Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation
Celebrity

Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney Divorcing Playboy Model Wife Over Cheating Allegation

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Candace Owens Dubs Meghan Markle 'Dangerous,' Believes Prince Harry 'Has Gone Mad'

Candace Owens Dubs Meghan Markle 'Dangerous,' Believes Prince Harry 'Has Gone Mad'

Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions Over Video of Her Dancing 'Under the Full Moon' With Her Kids in Africa

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Prince Harry Admits to Feeling 'Terrified' Over His Future Amid Family Tension

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

Charlie Puth Reacts to His Alleged Nudes Leak

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting as He's Seen Hiding at KFC

French Montana Blamed by Police for Miami Gardens Shooting as He's Seen Hiding at KFC