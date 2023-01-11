Brad Pitt Could See His Own Wariness in 'Babylon' Character

Paramount Pictures Movie

The 'World War Z' actor explains why he could easily relate to his world-weary character Jack Conrad in Damien Chazelle's latest critically-acclaimed feature film.

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt says he has a lot of similarities with his "Babylon" character. The 59-year-old actor features in the 1920s set film as the world-weary silent film star Jack Conrad and Brad shares a similar viewpoint to his alter ego.

"Sadly enough, that melancholy may be my natural mode of being, some congenital melancholy. But no, I think there's a weariness that takes over with the character as he moves on. There's a world-weariness that I can certainly relate to a little bit," he told W Magazine.

Brad continued, "At this time, more of us are trying to tear each other down than help each other up. I get a little weary."

The Oscar-winning actor explained that he immediately connected with the script from director Damien Chazelle. Pitt said, "I'd been following Damien since 'Whiplash'. The script came, and it was 180 pages. I said, 'This thing is a masterwork. But what's going to get cut?' Because it's really hard to get 120 pages in there. And he said, 'Nothing. I'm going to pace it a minute a page. I'm going to have it moving.' "

Brad praised the filmmaker for the way he tells the story and pointed out that his musical background has an influence on his approach behind the camera. He said, "You know Damien's films; there's a rhythm - a syncopation - to the scenes."

"The way he puts it together and doles out the information. There's always the kind of movement that I think comes from his early days as a jazz drummer. I find that I'm looking for that in life, you know? We all need to find the music in the day."

