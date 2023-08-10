Key Glock's Ex Karin Jinsui Accuses Him of Assault: 'He Has No Manners'

Instagram Celebrity

While she doesn't detail the alleged domestic violence, Karin opens up about her dysfunctional relationship with the Memphis-born rapper.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Key Glock's ex-girlfriend has spoken up against him after their split. In a series of social media posts, Karin Jinsui accused the "Presidential Rolex" rapper of physically assaulting her.

"All that boy has to offer is money & [d**k] literally. I can find that [s**t] a million other places. I'm a grown righteous woman & I require more than that… that he can't offer," Karin wrote on Instagram Story. "He's the real one that ain't [s**t] & he knows it. He tries to ACT like he so 'Playa' to the public but really he's a hurt [a**] little boy….that desperately needs help."

"He put his hands on me Monday because he don't know how to have grown up conversations & I STILL ain't call the cops or inform the hotel. I just left," she continued. "Why he decided to post about the cops & they wasn't even called is funny as hell."

While she didn't detail the alleged domestic violence, Karin opened up about her dysfunctional relationship with Key Glock. "This boy was literally BEGGING me to be in my presence for 4 years. I finally allowed it & it was pointless. Never entertain a FAN ladies!" she claimed. "I did my best with tryna understand him but he ain't a ready to be a man & he's not a good person. It works for his rapper image. Not his personal affairs. He'll learn one day…but not with me! Lol."

"It's the audacity that he would even call anybody 'not [s**t].' He has no manners. Don't know how to talk to people. Whether it's his friends or strangers. He wakes up with a attitude," she further fumed. "Can't comprehend normal [s**t]. Not a gentleman AT ALL. Like who even wanna be around you fr?"

Karin continued ripping her ex by writing, "Then it's the 'fake Godly' lol God be ruffling this boy feathers. He's jealous that I put God before him & on a pedestal & it shows." She added, "Also, I never cheated on him. That ai't [s**t] I do. I just stand up to his [a**]. That's something he ain't used to & can't handle."

Karin seemingly referred to Key Glock's tweet that read, "Sending this fake godly a** b***h back to da street." In another post, the emcee penned, "she might look good on IG but I SWEAR dat b***h AINT NONE !!"

You can share this post!