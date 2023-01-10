Damar Hamlin 'Walks His First Lap' After Being Discharged From Hospital

Instagram Celebrity

The Buffalo Bills safety himself also issues a statement on Twitter to thank medical workers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their 'awesome care.'

Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Damar Hamlin is on the mend. Having been discharged from the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest last week, the Buffalo Bills safety reportedly "walked his first lap" already.

"We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," so read a statement shared on the Bills' Instagram account on Monday, January 9. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery."

In another post quoting Dr. William Knight IV's statement, the Bills penned, "Damar walked his first lap around the hospital on Friday and he's on a normal to accelerated trajectory." They added, "We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery."

Damar himself issued his own statement on Twitter, saying, "Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling." He further noted, "The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!"

Damar followed it up with a tweet in which he thanked medical workers at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. "Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!" he gushed.

Damar collapsed in the first quarter of the Monday, January 2 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. After tackling Tee Higgins, he got up from the ground and took a few steps back, but he suddenly fell down onto the Paycor Stadium turf. He received PCR on the field for several minutes before being taken off the field in an ambulance.

The game between the Bills and the Bengals was immediately postponed until further notice. The NFL has announced that the game will not be resumed this week and the league "has made no decision regarding the resumption of the game at a later date."

You can share this post!