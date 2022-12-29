 

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker says he's tired of 'hiding' his child from 'this cruel world,' one year after he trolled with fake pregnancy announcement to hype up the release of his debut album 'Montero'.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Lil Nas X trolling or not? The 23-year-old rapper has revealed that he has become a father for a while now as he announced that he has a secret son, which he is no longer hiding from "this cruel world."

The Grammy Award-winning star dropped the surprise baby news on Wednesday, December 28 via Instagram. On his Story, he shared a photo of a baby boy, seemingly his son, posing with a plush toy that is almost his size.

In the next Story, Lil Nas made it clear what his previous post was about as he wrote, "yes I have a son and I'm no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world." He later followed it up with a supposed throwback photo of the boy, when he was newly-born on September 27, 2021.

  Editors' Pick

Lil Nas X's IG Story

Lil Nas X shared a throwback photo of his alleged son.

It remains to be seen if Lil Nas was telling the truth or if he was joking, but some social media users suspected that the "Rodeo" emcee is simply continuing the fake narrative that he created when he was promoting his debut album "Montero" last year. At the time, he announced his fake pregnancy by sharing photos of his "baby bump."

The "Old Town Road" hitmaker, who is openly gay, went as far as filming a video depicting him giving birth to the album to celebrate the release on September 17. In the video, he was rushed into his hospital room where he's helped by two nurses who instructed him to push. Eventually, he pushed out "Montero", which he then cradled lovingly in his arms.

"Yea, you guys don't remember he was pregnant???? Duuuuh!" one person reacted to Lil Nas' baby announcement. Another similarly commented, "I love him, he trolls y'all and you eat it every time!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Teaches Nephews Not to Be Homophobic, See Kids' Funny Reactions

Lil Nas X Teaches Nephews Not to Be Homophobic, See Kids' Funny Reactions

Lil Nas X Wincing in Pain in Photo of Him Getting His First Tattoo

Lil Nas X Wincing in Pain in Photo of Him Getting His First Tattoo

Lil Nas X Leaves Little to Imagination in Barely Covered Bath Photos

Lil Nas X Leaves Little to Imagination in Barely Covered Bath Photos

Lil Nas X Flaunts Six-Pack Abs When Saying He'd Take Straight Men's Women Easily If He's Not Gay

Lil Nas X Flaunts Six-Pack Abs When Saying He'd Take Straight Men's Women Easily If He's Not Gay

Latest News
Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain
  • Dec 29, 2022

Courtney Love Regrets Going 'Nuclear' on Brad Pitt for Wanting to Play Kurt Cobain

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lil Baby Shows Gratitude to Fans Helping Him Following Car Accident

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists
  • Dec 29, 2022

Akon Labeled 'Clown' by Music Producer Van Lathan for Comparing African and Black American Artists

T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair
  • Dec 29, 2022

T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife of 12 Years Marilee Fiebig Amid Amy Robach Affair

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian Blasted for Allegedly Photoshopping Family's Christmas Photo

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute
  • Dec 29, 2022

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Most Read
Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look
Celebrity

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31

Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph Mersa Dead at 31