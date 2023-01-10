 

Don Cheadle Only Given Two Hours to Decide Whether to Join MCU

The 'Hotel Rwanda' actor recalls the quick decision he had to make when he was offered a six-movie contract to become a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe as James Rhodes.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Don Cheadle was given only two hours to decide if he wanted to sign a six-movie contract with Marvel. The 58-year-old star joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as James Rhodes/ War Machine in "Iron Man 2" but has revealed how he had to make a quick decision on whether to join the blockbusters.

"I was at my kid's laser tag birthday party. They called me and said, 'This is what's happening and we're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes then we're going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast. Why don't you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.' It was a six-movie deal! In an hour I have to decide?" Don told GQ magazine as he recalled the day he got the part.

Cheadle revealed how he quizzed Marvel on what the other five movies would be but was given limited information. The "Ocean's Eleven" star said of the studio's reply, "It's going to be these Avengers and this is what it is, so you have to say yes or no."

When Don enquired about the trajectory of his character, he was told, "We don't know any of that but this is what it is so you've got an hour. So we played laser tag for two hours and I was talking to my wife and we thought about it and talked to my agent and tried to get as much information as we could."

