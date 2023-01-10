 

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Release Memoir

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Release Memoir
Random House
Celebrity

While insisting that the Queen was not angry but sad over his exit, Harry explains he wants to correct false stories about him and Meghan with his book although he knows it's 'feeding the beast anyway.'

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Queen Elizabeth felt "sad" when Prince Harry quit royal duties. The Duke of Sussex claimed his late grandmother - who died last September - wasn't "surprised" when he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced in January 2020 that they were stepping back from their positions to start a new life in the UK, but was unhappy with the situation.

"No. My grandmother and I had a very good relationship," he replied when asked by "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan if the queen ever said she was "upset" with Harry for "wanting to change [his] role in the family."

"It was never a surprise to anybody, least of all her. She knew what was going on, she knew how hard it was. She never said to me that she was angry. I think she was sad that it had got to that point."

  Editors' Pick

The 38-year-old prince claimed he and Meghan - who have children Archie, three, and 19-month-old Lili together - suggested a "hybrid" model that would have allowed them to divide their time between Canada and the UK but the family refused to compromise. He added, "[That was] really sad because I still to this day believe that this was entirely possible."

And Harry insisted he "can't ever get out" of being part of the royal family. Michael told him, "There are going to be people who say 'Why don't they either be in or get out, because if you get out there's no hypocrisy.' "

Harry replied, "I can't ever get out and I'm incredibly aware of my position. I'm incredibly grateful for the life that I've had and continue to live. But there's no version of me being ever able to get out of this. I was stunned that my family would allow security to be taken away, especially at the most vulnerable point for us."

The BetterUp CIO also hit out at critics of his memoir "Spare", insisting he had to protect his family by correcting false stories about them. He added, "I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public

Don Cheadle Only Given Two Hours to Decide Whether to Join MCU
Related Posts
Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Prince Harry Insists It's Unfair That He's Stripped Off His Security While Andrew Retained His

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Prince Harry Labels Camilla Dangerous 'Villain' Who 'Traded Information' to Rehabilitate Her Image

Prince Harry Labels Camilla Dangerous 'Villain' Who 'Traded Information' to Rehabilitate Her Image

Prince Harry Defends Lady Susan Hussey Over Race Row Scandal

Prince Harry Defends Lady Susan Hussey Over Race Row Scandal

Latest News
Don Cheadle Only Given Two Hours to Decide Whether to Join MCU
  • Jan 10, 2023

Don Cheadle Only Given Two Hours to Decide Whether to Join MCU

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Release Memoir
  • Jan 10, 2023

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Release Memoir

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle
  • Jan 10, 2023

Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Soulja Boy Attacks Tory Lanez and 'Lame A**' Rap Community as He Defends Megan Thee Stallion
  • Jan 10, 2023

Soulja Boy Attacks Tory Lanez and 'Lame A**' Rap Community as He Defends Megan Thee Stallion

LeBron James Says He's Not 'Frustrated' Despite Recent Comments on Potential Lakers' Trade
  • Jan 10, 2023

LeBron James Says He's Not 'Frustrated' Despite Recent Comments on Potential Lakers' Trade

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public
  • Jan 10, 2023

Charles and William Unhappy With Harry for Defending Meghan When The Couple First Went Public

Most Read
Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Celebrity

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'

Kanye West Spotted Attending Church After Reportedly 'Missing'