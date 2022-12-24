Don Cheadle Admits He Married Wife Bridgid for 'Tax Break'

Instagram Celebrity

The War Machine of the Marvel Cinematic Universe feels fortunate to be married to Bridgid Coulter although he admits they tied the knot to get 'tax break.'

AceShowbiz - Don Cheadle quipped "the tax break" is the best thing about being married. The 58-year-old actor tied the knot with longterm partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle - the mother of his children Tai, 28, and 26-year-old Imani - during the COVID-19 pandemic and, though he feels "fortunate" to be wed to the interior designer, he admitted their motivations for finally tying the knot were finance-related.

"The tax break. Our accountant proposed to us, really. It's like, 'You guys have to do this. Please do this.' I'm fortunate to be in this relationship," he told People magazine when asked the best part of being married.

But the accountant wasn't there when the couple exchanged vows as they only had their children in attendance for the "small" ceremony. Don said, "It was just me and her and our kids and our dogs and the pastor in the backyard."

The "White Noise" actor feels "very fortunate" to have a close relationship with Tai, who works in TV and movie camera crews, and Imani, who works for Don's own production company, This Radicle Act.

He said, "I'm very fortunate to be close with my 'adult-ren' - I don't even call him kids anymore. They're very grounded and un-Hollywood, and I'm glad about that."

Wanda Sykes revealed in June 2021 that Don had secretly got married when she was a guest presenter on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and he was one of her interviewees. She told her guest, "You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married."

"And I was like, 'Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.' I was like, 'What the hell happened, man?'... I think I just texted something back, like, 'Hey, if you're happy, I'm happy for you.'... I was like, 'Cheadle went Hollywood.' "

He replied, "That's understandable given that we'd been together 28 years before we got married. I hold you blameless."

