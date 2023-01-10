 

The Whispers' Gordy Harmon Died in His Sleep at 79

The founding member of the 'Rock Steady' group has been confirmed by his family to have passed away peacefully at the age of 79 at his home in Los Angeles.

  • Jan 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - The Whispers' Gordy Harmon has passed away aged 79. His family confirmed to Eyewitness News that soul and Jazz star Gordy died peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in his sleep at his Los Angeles home. It's believed Gordy died of natural causes although there is no cause of death at this time.

"We are saddened by the passing of one of the founders and former member of the Whispers. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and his memory and his contributions will never be forgotten. Much love," read a statement on The Whispers' official Instagram page.

Gordy co-founded the group with Marcus Hutson, Nicholas Caldwell, and brothers Wallace and Walter Scott, in Los Angeles in 1963. He left the band in 1973 before they had a handful of hits in the 80s. Gordy was forced to leave due to injuring his larynx.

He released three albums with them, 1969's "Planets of Life" and 1973's "Life and Breath" and "The Whispers' Love Story". The Whispers scored number-one hits with the 1979 disco tune "And the Beat Goes On" and 1987's "Rock Steady".

Siblings Walter and Wallace are the only surviving members of the band and remain active. Nicholas died of heart failure in 2016 while Marcus battled prostate cancer and passed away in 2000. They continued performing as a quartet and vowed never to replace Marcus at the time of his death.

The Whispers were inducted into the R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

