Don Cheadle Hates Watching His Own Movies

The Marvel actor remembers walking out after lights are off at his own movie screening, admitting that he is not too keen to watch his own onscreen performance.

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Don Cheadle prefers not to watch his own movies. The "Ocean's Eleven" star has starred in more than 100 films, but he doesn't like watching himself back on screen, even walking out of premieres when they start screening his flicks.

"Because I didn't like it? I wouldn't like to say. But the last time would have been one of my movies. If I'm at a premiere and they turn the lights off, I can leave now. I'm not going to watch stuff I'm in," he replied when asked by Empire magazine what the last movie he walked out of was.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old actor recently revealed he was given two hours to decide if he wanted to sign a six-movie contract with Marvel. The Golden Globe winner made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as James Rhodes/ War Machine in "Iron Man 2", and he had to make a speedy decision about dedicating himself to mystery flicks in the blockbuster franchise.

  Editors' Pick

Recalling the day he got the part, Don told GQ magazine, "I was at my kid's laser tag birthday party. They called me and said, 'This is what's happening and we're giving you the offer. If you don't say yes then we're going to the next person. This is going to happen very fast. Why don't you take an hour and decide if you want to do it.' It was a six-movie deal! In an hour I have to decide?"

Cheadle revealed how he quizzed Marvel on what the other five movies would be but was given limited information. He said of the studio's reply, "It's going to be these Avengers and this is what it is, so you have to say yes or no."

When he enquired about the trajectory of his character, he was told, "We don't know any of that but this is what it is so you've got an hour. So we played laser tag for two hours and I was talking to my wife and we thought about it and talked to my agent and tried to get as much information as we could."

