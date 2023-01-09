 

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter
Instagram
Celebrity

The model, who recently welcomed her second child together with Nick Cannon, has to brace herself for removing some of her firstborn Zen's belongings to make room for daughter Halo.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - While Alyssa Scott enjoys being a mom to her newborn daughter Halo, she still cannot forget her late son Zen. But as she has opened a new chapter in her life, she has to let go of the past and that includes removing some of her late son's belongings.

On Sunday, January 7, Nick Cannon's baby mama, who recently welcomed her second child together with the multi-talented star, shared a bittersweet message about packing up Zen's dresser to make room for her baby girl. "Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part."

"But, it's time to make some room for Halo and it's going to be okay," she added. Alyssa, however, didn't throw all of Zen's clothes altogether as she said, "Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays," while showing some of the stuff that will be passed down to her newborn daughter.

In a separate Story, Alyssa posted a photo of Zen lying in bed while wearing an off-white shirt and beige pants. "All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute," she wrote in the caption.

  Editors' Pick

Alyssa and Nick welcomed their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on December 14, 2022, just a little over a month after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh child and their third kid together, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Canon.

Alyssa and Nick's first child together Zen died on December 2, 2021 at age 5 months due to brain cancer. In a recent episode of Paramount+'s "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", the rapper/actor opened up about the reason why he didn't want their son to undergo chemotherapy before his death.

"From that point, they pretty much told me that best case scenario, your son could live to 3 or 4 years old," he said of the prognosis after learning of his son's diagnosis. "So instantly when I heard that, I thought quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have."

Nick said he asked if the chemo would extend Zen's life or lessen his suffering, to which he was told, "not really," because of the placement of the tumor. "Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines - and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time - even in that short amount of time, I couldn't imagine him having to go through chemo," he added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Pens Heartfelt Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday

Colin Farrell Reaches Out to Jeremy Renner Amid Hospitalization, Assures Fans Star Is 'Doing Good'
Related Posts
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Seemingly Pregnant Again Months After Their Son Zen Died

Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Alyssa Scott Seemingly Pregnant Again Months After Their Son Zen Died

Latest News
Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Nicolas Cage Reveals 'Face/Off' Sequel Will Involve Descendants of Castor Troy and Sean Archer

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing
  • Jan 09, 2023

Paul McCartney Narrowly Avoided Being Run Over by Car on The Beatles' Abbey Road Crossing

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter
  • Jan 09, 2023

Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Learned to Heal From Trauma Over Princess Diana's Death While in Military

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Pens Heartfelt Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday
  • Jan 09, 2023

Beyonce's Mom Tina Knowles Pens Heartfelt Message for Granddaughter Blue Ivy on Her 11th Birthday

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Keep Royal Title After Megxit
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry Defends Decision to Keep Royal Title After Megxit

Most Read
Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce
Celebrity

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Allison Holker Calls Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Her 'Superman' in Tribute After His Funeral

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Nicolas Cage Scared of Taking Drugs After Mushroom Trip Gone Wrong

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Prince William Believed Getting Emotional on TV Was Sign of Harry Being 'Brainwashed' in Therapy

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Kris Jenner and Ex-Bodyguard Given 13-Month Extension to Settle Sexual Harassment Case

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie