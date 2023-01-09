Alyssa Scott Pens Bittersweet Post as She Packs Late Son's Dresser to Make Room for Newborn Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

The model, who recently welcomed her second child together with Nick Cannon, has to brace herself for removing some of her firstborn Zen's belongings to make room for daughter Halo.

AceShowbiz - While Alyssa Scott enjoys being a mom to her newborn daughter Halo, she still cannot forget her late son Zen. But as she has opened a new chapter in her life, she has to let go of the past and that includes removing some of her late son's belongings.

On Sunday, January 7, Nick Cannon's baby mama, who recently welcomed her second child together with the multi-talented star, shared a bittersweet message about packing up Zen's dresser to make room for her baby girl. "Well, today is the day I had to pack up Zen's dresser," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thinking I was going to have a boy brought me some comfort because I didn't think I would have to face this part."

"But, it's time to make some room for Halo and it's going to be okay," she added. Alyssa, however, didn't throw all of Zen's clothes altogether as she said, "Girls rock blue too! So this is what stays," while showing some of the stuff that will be passed down to her newborn daughter.

In a separate Story, Alyssa posted a photo of Zen lying in bed while wearing an off-white shirt and beige pants. "All of his outfits hold a memory. I miss him every minute," she wrote in the caption.

Alyssa and Nick welcomed their daughter Halo Marie Cannon on December 14, 2022, just a little over a month after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to his eleventh child and their third kid together, a daughter named Beautiful Zeppelin Canon.

Alyssa and Nick's first child together Zen died on December 2, 2021 at age 5 months due to brain cancer. In a recent episode of Paramount+'s "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", the rapper/actor opened up about the reason why he didn't want their son to undergo chemotherapy before his death.

"From that point, they pretty much told me that best case scenario, your son could live to 3 or 4 years old," he said of the prognosis after learning of his son's diagnosis. "So instantly when I heard that, I thought quality of life. I wanted him to have the best existence he could have."

Nick said he asked if the chemo would extend Zen's life or lessen his suffering, to which he was told, "not really," because of the placement of the tumor. "Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines - and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time - even in that short amount of time, I couldn't imagine him having to go through chemo," he added.

