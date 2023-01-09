 

Colin Farrell Reaches Out to Jeremy Renner Amid Hospitalization, Assures Fans Star Is 'Doing Good'

The 'Banshees of Inisherin' has been in touch with his former 'S.W.A.T.' co-star following snowplough accident as he assures fans the Marvel star is recovering well.

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell assures fans Jeremy Renner is "doing good" following his recent snow plough accident. "The Banshees of Inisherin" actor has reached out to his friend and "S.W.A.T." co-star since he was airlifted to hospital for surgery after being crushed by a snowcat and he wants him to know he's thinking of his pal in his prayers.

"Yeah, I've been in touch. He's doing good, I believe. All prayers are with him," he told Entertainment Tonight when asked about Jeremy's health.

Over the weekend, Jeremy paid tribute to the medical team who have been looking after him over the last week. He shared a photo on Instagram of himself in his hospital bed, with a number of medical professionals standing around him and he wrote, "Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey."

The accident came after Jeremy tried to help remove a stranded family member's car from the snow near his home in Tahoe. The "Hurt Locker" star was struck by a snowplough and left "completely crushed" by the vehicle, according to a 911 call made after the incident.

A doctor - who lived nearby - fixed a tourniquet to his leg, which was bleeding heavily, until the actor was airlifted to hospital, where he was kept in an intensive care unit in a critical condition, before he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

The Washoe county sheriff, Darin Balaam, said earlier this week, "At this point in the investigation... we believe this is a tragic accident."

"The Avengers" actor has been flooded with well-wishes from fellow Marvel co-stars including Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Bettany as he recovers, with famous faces including Penelope Cruz, Orlando Bloom, and Heidi Klum also sending him uplifting messages.

