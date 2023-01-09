Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Appear to Confirm Dating Rumors With Public Sweet Kisses

Instagram Celebrity

The 48-year-old former wife of Scottie Pippen and the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan are snapped kissing outside the swanky W Hotel South Beach in Miami.

AceShowbiz - Did Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan just confirm their so-called relationship? The ex-wife of Scottie Pippen and the son of Michael Jordan were spotted sharing sweet kisses in Miami Beach despite insisting that they're "just friends."

On Saturday morning, January 7, "The Real Housewives of Miami" star and the 32-year-old former college basketball player were caught packing on the PDA outside the swanky W Hotel South Beach. In photos obtained by Page Six, they seemed to pay no mind to onlookers as the 48-year-old Bravo star planted sweet smooches on her man's lips. In the meantime, the son of the NBA legend wrapped his arm around her shoulder.

For the outing, they both dressed in casual outfits. Larsa flaunted her enviable figure in a Jean Paul Gaultier bodysuit and black leather shorts. The reality star also added a pair of black Chanel slides. In the meantime, Marcus sported a black button-down shirt with matching shorts and a backward cap.

Last week, Larsa and Marcus took their "friendship" to a nightclub in Miami. They, along with their friends, enjoyed the performance from Jamie Foxx at LIV nightclub. Prior to that, the so-called couple celebrated New Year's Eve together. They first had dinner together at Papi Steak in Miami Beach before they boarded the Utopia IV yacht for a romantic New Year's Eve cruise.

Despite spending so much time together and showing some PDAs, both Larsa and Marcus have denied rumors that they're dating. When making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" back in December, Larsa told Andy Cohen that her relationship with Marcus is strictly platonic.

During the interview, Larsa shared that she thinks "a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined." She then revealed that "they really weren't." She further explained, "Like, I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just recently met [Marcus' parents] a few years ago." She also hinted that she never talked about her relationship with Marcus with her former husband Scottie.

