Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

When ringing in 2023 together, the former wife of Scottie Pippen and the son of Michael Jordan first enjoyed New Year's Eve dinner at Papi Steak before they boarded the Utopia IV yacht for a romantic cruise.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan continue to spend more time together though they have vehemently denied that they're not dating. This time, the former wife of Scottie Pippen and the son of Michael Jordan took their "friendship" to a nightclub in Miami.

On Wednesday, January 4, the 48-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story to share videos from the night party. The footage showed her having a good time with friends, including Marcus, at LIV nightclub. One video featured the Bravo star enjoying the performance from Jamie Foxx.

For the night outing, Larsa donned a black sleeveless top that exposed her cleavage and black pants with white stripes. In the meantime, the 32-year-old former college football player wore a black T-shirt, matching trousers and a backward baseball cap.

Previously, Larsa and Marcus celebrated New Year's Eve together. "The Real Housewives of Miami" star and Marcus first had dinner together at Papi Steak in Miami Beach. In paparazzi photos, Marcus intimately touched the small of the reality star's back as they entered the expensive steak house owned by David Einhorn and David Grutman.

Hours later, Larsa, who changed into a black gown, and the Chicago native boarded the Utopia IV yacht for a romantic New Year's Eve cruise. Jamie and Fat Joe were among the performers at the fancy boat bash.

Despite spending so much time together and showing some PDAs, both Larsa and Marcus have denied rumors that they're dating. When making an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" back in December, Larsa told Andy Cohen that her relationship with Marcus is strictly platonic.

"Larsa, your friendship [with Marcus] has generated so many questions. What does Scottie think about your friendship?" Andy asked her, to which she replied, "Um, I don't know," adding that she never talked about it with her former husband.

"Do you recognize why people are like, 'Oh my God, this is wild!'?" Andy continued. In response, Larsa said, "I mean, I guess, yeah…I think a lot of people think that our families were really close and intertwined and they really weren't. Like, I never really knew Marcus' mom or them. I just recently met [Marcus' parents] a few years ago."

