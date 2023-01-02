Larsa Pippen Enjoys New Year's Eve Dinner and Yacht Party With 'Friend' Marcus Jordan

Instagram Celebrity

The former wife of Scottie Pippen and the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan continue to spend time together and share some PDAs despite vehemently denying dating rumors.

AceShowbiz - Larsa Pippen is celebrating New Year's Eve with Marcus Jordan. The former wife of Scottie Pippen enjoyed a yacht party with her 31-year-old rumored boyfriend just a few weeks after again debunking the dating rumors between them.

The 48-year-old Bravo star and NBA legend Michael Jordan's son Marcus first enjoyed New Year's Eve dinner together at Papi Steak in Miami Beach. In paparazzi photos, Marcus intimately touched the small of the reality star's back as they entered the expensive steak house owned by David Einhorn and David Grutman.

Larsa slipped her fit physique into a Jean Paul Gaultier "Blue Dots" print mesh top, matching "Blue Dots" print pants and peep-toe heels. Marcus, meanwhile, looked way more casual in a backward baseball cap, white "Human Robot" T-shirt, black faded jeans and matching sneakers.

Hours later, Larsa, who changed into a black gown, and the Chicago native boarded the Utopia IV yacht for a romantic New Year's Eve cruise. Oscar winner Jamie Foxx and five-time Grammy nominee Fat Joe were among the performers at the fancy boat bash.

Larsa and Marcus continue to share PDA despite the two vehemently denying rumors they're dating. Late last month, the Bravolebrity and the former college basketball player were spotted enjoying a date night at Italian eatery E-Baldi in Beverly Hills. In photos surfacing online, they locked eyes a few times as they proudly flaunted their strong "friendship" while interlocking fingers.

Last December, Larsa and Marcus were also spotted holding hands while enjoying an intimate dinner date at Catch Steak in New York City. The PDA sightings came shortly after she confessed to Andy Cohen that her relationship with Marcus is xxxstrictly platonic.

Many have weighed in on Larsa and Marcus' romance as well as their 17-year age gap, including Gilbert Arenas. "She's a single woman," Gilbert said during an interview with VladTV. "Who's going to be attracted to her at this point in her life? Younger men."

Gilbert also suggested that Larsa actually "needs the attention." The former Washington Wizards star explained further, "She needs someone who's going to look at her like she is the prize trophy. The only person that's going to do that is the younger generation. No 55-year-old man is going to be excited about it, c'mon. There's going to be younger men. If this doesn't work out, there'll be another younger man."

