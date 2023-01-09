 

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Confirm They're Expecting Third Child

The 'Homeland' alum is pregnant with her and her husband's third child together four years after welcoming their second son and after 13 years of marriage.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are set to welcome an additional member to their family. The Hollywood couple is confirmed to be expecting their third child together after 13 years of marriage.

The 43-year-old actress and her British actor husband, who have been keeping low-key throughout their relationship, were able to keep the news of her third pregnancy a secret from public until the official announcement. The rep, however, didn't provide other details of her pregnancy, including the sex of the unborn baby and how far along she is, to PEOPLE.

Claire and Hugh met on the set of the 2006 film "Evening". They announced their engagement in February 2009 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in France later in the same year. They are already parents to two sons, Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and Rowan, 4.

Back in 2018, Claire gushed about enjoying her pregnancy with Rowan during a break from work. "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," she said at an FYC event for her Showtime series "Homeland".

"It feels like a huge luxury," the "Romeo + Juliet" star added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

The three-time Emmy Award winner once also talked about working while being a mom. "Motherhood is amazing," she said as she brought Cyrus to set while filming the espionage thriller series. "He says, 'Action!' He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"

Her current pregnancy isn't the only happy news that Claire has been celebrating lately. Last month, the actress was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actress in a limited series category for her performance in "Fleishman Is in Trouble".

