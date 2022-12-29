 

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says

Kanye West Has Been Missing for Weeks, Ex-Associate Says
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The news that the rapper-turned-designer has been missing for weeks is trending on Twitter after his former business manager claims he isn't able to contact Ye for a while.

  • Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Kanye West missing? The Yeezy designer's former business manager Thomas St. John, who has been trying to serve him with a lawsuit, believes that the rapper is missing after he isn't able to contact the rapper for a while.

The news that Ye had been missing for weeks was trending on Twitter. Daily Loud first reported the news, tweeting, "Kanye West has reportedly been missing and unable to find for weeks according to his ex-business manager."

The Wednesday, December 28 tweet quickly went viral. It garnered over 16 million views and over 106K likes.

According to the report, Thomas claimed in a court hearing that he has not been able to find Ye for weeks. In his lawsuit, Thomas accused the "Donda" artist of breach of contract.

  Editors' Pick

Thomas stated that the rapper hired him to be the CFO of Donda. The musician offered Thomas $300,000/month salary and Thomas signed a 18-month contract. However, the embattled star allegedly stopped paying Thomas. The latter is now seeking the $5.4 million that Ye owes him.

"[Thomas] needed a guarantee that [Kanye] wouldn't abruptly abandon the commercial relationship, in addition to the financial costs and hazards associated with committing to [Kanye] as client. But Mr. St. John offered to settle for a contract lasting at least 18 months," the lawsuit read.

Fans believe that Ye is hiding from Thomas on purpose. However, if that's not the case, it should be concerning for the hip-hop star to be missing for weeks.

Ye is indeed allegedly in financial trouble after being dropped by major brands, such as Balenciaga and Adidas, over his anti-Semitic remarks. Earlier this month, it was reported that the "Jesus Is King" artist's Yeezy office in Los Angeles faced eviction after he allegedly failed to pay at least two months of rent.

According to court documents, a company named CT Calabasas, the office building's owner, accused Ye's Yeezy of being behind in rent totaling a whooping $63,254. The building owner noted that if Ye doesn't pay the late rent in full within 72 hours, he'd be evicted from the property. It's unknown if Ye eventually paid the back rent or if the company is evicted.

You can share this post!

You might also like

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder

Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing
Related Posts
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Ex-Bodyguard Calls Their Marriage Affectionless

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Ex-Bodyguard Calls Their Marriage Affectionless

Kanye West Has Been Praising Hitler Since 2003

Kanye West Has Been Praising Hitler Since 2003

Kanye West's Yeezy Faces Eviction From L.A. Office as He Owes Over $63K in Back Rent

Kanye West's Yeezy Faces Eviction From L.A. Office as He Owes Over $63K in Back Rent

Kanye West Says He's 'Slightly Autistic,' Calls It His 'Super Power'

Kanye West Says He's 'Slightly Autistic,' Calls It His 'Super Power'

Latest News
ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute
  • Dec 29, 2022

ABC Issues Statement After Facing Harsh Backlash for Mistaking Takeoff for Quavo in Year-End Tribute

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos
  • Dec 29, 2022

Lil Nas X Reveals He Has a Secret Son, Shares First Photos

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder
  • Dec 29, 2022

John Lennon's Former PA Blames Lack of Security for His Murder

Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing

Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger
  • Dec 29, 2022

Liam Payne Defends Girlfriend Kate Cassidy After She's Labeled Gold Digger

Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House
  • Dec 29, 2022

Kim Kardashian 'Hated' to Feel Unprepared While Visiting White House

Most Read
Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright
Celebrity

Kehlani Shows Off New Girlfriend After Partying With Letitia Wright

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Madonna's Christmas Family Photos Met With Backlash Over Her 'Bizarre' Look

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Simon Cowell Barely Recognizable During Christmas Carol Event With Fiancee and Son

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in Special Christmas Shoutout After Their 'Amicable' Divorce

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Cher Sheds Tears as Her New Diamond Ring From BF Reminds Her of Late Mom

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Jess Hilarious Applauded for Purchasing Dress From Designer Who Was Ghosted by Asian Doll

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Looks Happy When Celebrating First Christmas Without Tom Brady After Divorce

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

'Happy' Wendy Williams Greets Fans Following Rehab Stint and Health Woes

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin's Daughter Chanel Twerking in Christmas Video