Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair

INSTAR IMAGES/Media Punch Celebrity

The low-key nuptials between Ashley and her fiance Louis Eisner is described as 'a perfect celebration' with families from both sides in attendance to witness their union.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Olsen's wedding is dubbed the "perfect" day. The 36-year-old star married artist Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony just days after Christmas and now an inside source has alleged that the ceremony was a "small affair" but she is "very close" to her family and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen as well as younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, 33, were said to be in attendance.

"It was a small affair. She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well. For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding," the source told PEOPLE.

The "New York Minute" star - who shot to fame as a child alongside Mary-Kate appearing in a slew of family films and sitcoms but retired from acting and later forged a second career as a fashion designer with her twin sister - started dating Louis, 34, in 2017 and is said to have married him at a property in Bel Air, California on December 28.

Speaking about the ceremony, an insider alleged just days after the event, "It went late with 50 people or so total."

The pair are extremely private and have not spoken about their relationship, but the former "Two of a Kind" actress initially sparked speculation she was set to tie the knot after she was spotted wearing a diamond jewel on her ring finger in 2019 while out and about in Los Angeles, California, with her significant other.

You can share this post!