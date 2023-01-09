 

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair
INSTAR IMAGES/Media Punch
Celebrity

The low-key nuptials between Ashley and her fiance Louis Eisner is described as 'a perfect celebration' with families from both sides in attendance to witness their union.

  • Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Olsen's wedding is dubbed the "perfect" day. The 36-year-old star married artist Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony just days after Christmas and now an inside source has alleged that the ceremony was a "small affair" but she is "very close" to her family and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen as well as younger sister Elizabeth Olsen, 33, were said to be in attendance.

"It was a small affair. She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well. For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding," the source told PEOPLE.

  Editors' Pick

The "New York Minute" star - who shot to fame as a child alongside Mary-Kate appearing in a slew of family films and sitcoms but retired from acting and later forged a second career as a fashion designer with her twin sister - started dating Louis, 34, in 2017 and is said to have married him at a property in Bel Air, California on December 28.

Speaking about the ceremony, an insider alleged just days after the event, "It went late with 50 people or so total."

The pair are extremely private and have not spoken about their relationship, but the former "Two of a Kind" actress initially sparked speculation she was set to tie the knot after she was spotted wearing a diamond jewel on her ring finger in 2019 while out and about in Los Angeles, California, with her significant other.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'

British Royal Family Sets Up 'War Room' to Deal With Potential Fallout From Prince Harry's Memoir
Related Posts
Ashley Olsen Secretly Marries Longtime Beau Louis Eisner in Bel-Air

Ashley Olsen Secretly Marries Longtime Beau Louis Eisner in Bel-Air

Ashley Olsen Further Convinces People She's Married to BF Louis Einser

Ashley Olsen Further Convinces People She's Married to BF Louis Einser

Ashley Olsen Sparks Louis Eisner Marriage Rumors After Spotted Wearing Gold Ring on That Finger

Ashley Olsen Sparks Louis Eisner Marriage Rumors After Spotted Wearing Gold Ring on That Finger

Ashley Olsen Attends First Red Carpet Event in More Than 2 Years

Ashley Olsen Attends First Red Carpet Event in More Than 2 Years

Latest News
Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer
  • Jan 09, 2023

Meek Mill Apologizes for Interrupting Gervonta Davis' Match as He Almost Fights Another Pro Boxer

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair
  • Jan 09, 2023

Ashley Olsen's intimate Wedding Was 'Perfect' Affair

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'
  • Jan 09, 2023

Lizzo Thinks Cancel Culture Has Become 'Trendy, Misused, and Misdirected'

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift
  • Jan 09, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Ellen DeGeneres for 'F**ked Up' Interview with Taylor Swift

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie
  • Jan 09, 2023

Prince Harry 'High on Laughing Gas' When Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Son Archie

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot
  • Jan 09, 2023

NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle Officially Tie the Knot

Most Read
Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man
Celebrity

Prince William Was Tipsy on Kate Middleton Wedding Day, Forced Harry to Lie About Being His Best Man

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

Cory Hardrict Talks About Not Wanting to Give Up on Someone in Cryptic Post Amid Tia Mowry Divorce

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

French Montana Breaks Silence on Shooting in Miami Gardens That Left 10 People Injured

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Miley Cyrus' Collaborator Reveals She Has 'Major Clash With Key Figure'

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Don Cheadle Admits to Stealing Lamp Finial From White House

Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Kris Jenner Says She's 'Heartbroken' by Sudden Death of Tristan Thompson's Mom in Heartfelt Tribute

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Kodak Black Admits to Crying When Saweetie Chose Quavo Over Him

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

Jessie J Reveals She's Pregnant One Year After Suffering Miscarriage With Emotional Video

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

This Is Why Fans Think Ciara Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4