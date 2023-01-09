 

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book

Prince Harry Called 'Coward' by Dominatrix for Leaving Their Encounter Out of His Book
The female dominant who allegedly made out with the Duke of Sussex in a party seems to be resentful that he didn't mention their supposed encounter in his memoir.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry is revealed to have a "naked encounter" with a dominatrix. Scheduled to release the controversial memoir "Spare" on Tuesday, 10, 2023, the 38-year-old royal - who resigned from his official duties in 2020 and moved to L.A with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - has reportedly left his "fumble" with Las Vegas stripper Carrie Royale, 51, out of the book.

"I was with him for a good 20 minutes, with lots of kissing and fumbling. I was wearing a dress over a string bikini and the dress soon came off, leaving only my bikini. He was already naked. He's a coward, I knew he wouldn't tell the whole truth in this book!" she told The Daily Star on Sunday.

Harry - who now has children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lili with the former "Suits" actress - is thought to have met the Sin City worker a decade ago and Carrie went on to add to the outlet that she and her friends had been "invited to party" at a hotel with the Duke of Sussex and "laughed" when she heard his claims that he had lost his virginity to an older woman.

She added, "Harry was already naked and running around laughing by the time we got to his room and he was giving people naked hugs. Maybe because I was talking about from Britain, he took me by the hand and led me to his room."

"We kissed for about 20 minutes and he said afterwards 'That was really nice' and then we went back to the party. I always knew he had a taste for a cougar!"

