'Eight Is Enough' Actor Adam Rich Found Dead in Los Angeles

The former child star, known for playing Nicholas Bradford in classic sitcom 'Eight Is Enough', is confirmed to have passed away at the age of 54 after he was discovered lifeless at his home in Los Angeles.

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adam Rich has passed away at the age of 54. The actor - who was famed for his role as Nicholas Bradford on the classic 1970s sitcom "Eight Is Enough" - died on Saturday, January 7, 2023, with a law enforcement source explaining to TMZ that he was found "lifeless" at his home in L.A. and, while there has been no official cause of death, the official insisted that "this was not foul play."

Adam played the youngest son of the Bradford family on "Eight Is Enough" over the course of five seasons alongside the likes of Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve. He later starred in action series "Code Red" and voiced the role of Presto the Magician in "Dungeons and Dragons" before making his final appearances on screen in a 1993 episode of "Baywatch" and as himself in the 2003 comedy "Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star".

Adam had reportedly battled with drug addiction throughout his life and underwent treatment at the Betty Ford Clinic in 1992 but was arrested for DUI a decade later and claimed upon leaving jail that be had "been sober for 10 years."

Following his passing, publicist Danny Deraney remembered Adam - who in the years since stepping back from the spotlight had occasionally made personal appearances and marketed script ideas for TV shows and films - as a "loving soul" who did "not necessarily" want to be famous.

He said, "He was just a very kind, generous, loving soul. Being a famous actor is not necessarily what he wanted to be. ... He had no ego, not an ounce of it."

