Billie Eilish's Family Home in L.A. Burglarized, Suspect Arrested

Instagram Celebrity

The house belongs to Billie and her brother FINNEAS' parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell and that's where the two Grammy and Oscar winners spent their childhood.

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish reportedly became a victim of home burglary after someone broke into her family's property in Los Angeles. Fortunately, a suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, January 5. According to ABC 7, the Los Angeles Police Department officers reportedly responded to a call from the Highland Park neighborhood around 9:15 P.M. local time after a man hopped over a fence and into the home's yard.

CBS News, meanwhile, reported that the suspect was reportedly wearing all-black clothing and a black mask. In a video shared on Citizen.com, a man could be seen being handcuffed and restrained by cops.

The house belongs to Billie and her brother FINNEAS' parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell. That's where the two Grammy and Oscar winners spent their childhood.

The incident took place a few years after Billie filed for protection from a man named John Matthews Hearle. The stalker reportedly sent her disturbing letters and started camping on the grounds of a school across the street from her house.

"I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighbourhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me," Billie stated in her request for the restraining order. One note John allegedly sent Eilish read, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me ... You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die ... You will die."

In March 2021, it was unveiled that Billie was granted a five-year civil harassment restraining order against the man. It means he should be at least 200 yards away from the property.

You can share this post!