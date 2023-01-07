 

Billie Eilish's Family Home in L.A. Burglarized, Suspect Arrested

Billie Eilish's Family Home in L.A. Burglarized, Suspect Arrested
Instagram
Celebrity

The house belongs to Billie and her brother FINNEAS' parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell and that's where the two Grammy and Oscar winners spent their childhood.

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish reportedly became a victim of home burglary after someone broke into her family's property in Los Angeles. Fortunately, a suspect has been arrested.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, January 5. According to ABC 7, the Los Angeles Police Department officers reportedly responded to a call from the Highland Park neighborhood around 9:15 P.M. local time after a man hopped over a fence and into the home's yard.

CBS News, meanwhile, reported that the suspect was reportedly wearing all-black clothing and a black mask. In a video shared on Citizen.com, a man could be seen being handcuffed and restrained by cops.

  Editors' Pick

The house belongs to Billie and her brother FINNEAS' parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell. That's where the two Grammy and Oscar winners spent their childhood.

The incident took place a few years after Billie filed for protection from a man named John Matthews Hearle. The stalker reportedly sent her disturbing letters and started camping on the grounds of a school across the street from her house.

"I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighbourhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me," Billie stated in her request for the restraining order. One note John allegedly sent Eilish read, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me ... You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die ... You will die."

In March 2021, it was unveiled that Billie was granted a five-year civil harassment restraining order against the man. It means he should be at least 200 yards away from the property.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sam Smith and Lil Baby Tapped as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guests

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Pics From 21st Birthday Party Featuring Her Idol Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Treats Fans to Pics From 21st Birthday Party Featuring Her Idol Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Joined by Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at LA Concert

Billie Eilish Joined by Dave Grohl and Phoebe Bridgers at LA Concert

Billie Eilish Struggles to Find Someone Who Can Relate to Her Experience of Fame

Billie Eilish Struggles to Find Someone Who Can Relate to Her Experience of Fame

Latest News
Alec Baldwin Pleads With Fans to Follow Wife Hilaria on Instagram for Her Birthday Present
  • Jan 07, 2023

Alec Baldwin Pleads With Fans to Follow Wife Hilaria on Instagram for Her Birthday Present

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Fatally Shot by SWAT Team
  • Jan 07, 2023

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Fatally Shot by SWAT Team

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case
  • Jan 07, 2023

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'
  • Jan 07, 2023

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'

Billie Eilish's Family Home in L.A. Burglarized, Suspect Arrested
  • Jan 07, 2023

Billie Eilish's Family Home in L.A. Burglarized, Suspect Arrested

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won't Return for 'Inside Out 2'
  • Jan 07, 2023

Mindy Kaling Confirms She Won't Return for 'Inside Out 2'

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce