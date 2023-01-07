 

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'
Cover Images/Famous/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

Manny made his homophobic statement during a 2016 interview on Filipino station TV5 by saying that 'the animals are better' because 'they know how to distinguish male from female.'

  • Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista has his full support for the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview, the "Glass Onion" actor revealed that he has covered a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo because he thinks the Filipino boxing champ is an "extreme homophobe."

"It used to be a team logo," the 53-year-old said in a TikTok video shared by GQ. "I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe."

  Editors' Pick

"So, I had a huge issue with it. It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian," the Drax the Destroyer depicter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added while displaying the updated ink of a woman with a sugar skull face painting. "And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this."

Manny made his homophobic statement during a 2016 interview on Filipino station TV5. "It's common sense," he said at the time. "The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female... If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billie Eilish's Family Home in L.A. Burglarized, Suspect Arrested

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Fatally Shot by SWAT Team
Related Posts
Dave Bautista Urges Men to Support Women: Speak 'Louder'

Dave Bautista Urges Men to Support Women: Speak 'Louder'

Dave Bautista Was Miserable and Tried to Buy Happiness During Early Career

Dave Bautista Was Miserable and Tried to Buy Happiness During Early Career

Dave Bautista Gets Honest About 'Cheap' First Tattoo He Regretted for Years

Dave Bautista Gets Honest About 'Cheap' First Tattoo He Regretted for Years

Dave Bautista Offers $5K Reward for Information About Adopted Puppy's Abuser

Dave Bautista Offers $5K Reward for Information About Adopted Puppy's Abuser

Latest News
Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral
  • Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry Learned of Queen's Death From Media, Confirms Meghan Was Banned From Balmoral

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death
  • Jan 07, 2023

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Fly to Toronto Together in the Wake of His Mom's Death

Alec Baldwin Pleads With Fans to Follow Wife Hilaria on Instagram for Her Birthday Present
  • Jan 07, 2023

Alec Baldwin Pleads With Fans to Follow Wife Hilaria on Instagram for Her Birthday Present

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Fatally Shot by SWAT Team
  • Jan 07, 2023

Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Mark Capps Fatally Shot by SWAT Team

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case
  • Jan 07, 2023

Jen Shah Sentenced to Over Six Years in Prison in Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Case

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'
  • Jan 07, 2023

Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'

Most Read
Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post
Celebrity

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

Prince Harry Confided in His Therapist After Prince William Grabbed and Threw Him to the Floor

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes Reportedly Dating TLC's Chilli Long Before Amy Robach Affair

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Take Their 'Friendship' to Nightclub After Celebrating NYE Together

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Cardi B and Offset Apparently Find Takeoff's Death Helping Ease Their Marital Issues

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Prince Harry Got Spanked When Losing Virginity to Older Woman, Calls It 'Humiliating'

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Focuses on Football Career as He Deals With 'Obstacles' After Gisele Bundchen Divorce