Dave Bautista Claims He Covered Manny Pacquiao Tattoo Because the Boxer Is an 'Extreme Homophobe'

Jan 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista has his full support for the LGBTQ+ community. In a new interview, the "Glass Onion" actor revealed that he has covered a tattoo of Manny Pacquiao's team logo because he thinks the Filipino boxing champ is an "extreme homophobe."

"It used to be a team logo," the 53-year-old said in a TikTok video shared by GQ. "I was part of a team of a person I considered a friend and someone I really looked up to. And then, he later came out publicly with some anti-gay statements and turned out to be an extreme homophobe."

"So, I had a huge issue with it. It's a personal issue with me, my mom's a lesbian," the Drax the Destroyer depicter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe added while displaying the updated ink of a woman with a sugar skull face painting. "And I just could no longer call him a friend. So, I had it covered up with this."

Manny made his homophobic statement during a 2016 interview on Filipino station TV5. "It's common sense," he said at the time. "The animals are better. They know how to distinguish male from female... If we approve [of] male on male, female on female, then man is worse than animals."

