Sam Smith and Lil Baby Tapped as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guests
The British singer will take the stage on the hit NBC comedy sketch show on Saturday, January 21 with Aubrey Plaza being booked as the host for the episode.

AceShowbiz - "Saturday Night Live" kicked off the new year by announcing its upcoming musical guests and hosts. Among those who are scheduled to take the stage on the hit NBC comedy sketch show are Sam Smith and Lil Baby.

"SNL" broke the news via Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, January 5. According to the announcement, the British singer will perform on January 21 with Aubrey Plaza being booked as the host. This will mark the musician's third time as a musical guest.

Baby, in the meantime, is set to greet fans in the January 28 episode of the show. The "Drip Too Hard" rapper will be joined by Michael B. Jordan, who will host "SNL" for the first time.

"SNL" has yet to unleash names of cast members who will return for the upcoming run. The latest comic to leave the show was Cecily Strong, who has been on the show for 11 seasons.

In the December 17 episode, Cecily said goodbye while playing her recurring character Cathy Anne during her last "Weekend Update". Noting that she was going to prison, she quipped she would be fine there because she had "friends on the inside." She was referring to Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, whose pictures were shown onscreen.

"Everybody has to go to jail at some point, right? It's my time now," Cecily added. Breaking character a bit, the actress said, "I had a lot of fun here. And I feel really lucky that I have had so many of the best moments of my life in this place, and with these people that I love so much."

Cecily joined "SNL" in its 38th season in 2012. She famously created characters like "The Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With at a Party" and impersonated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Megyn Kelly as well as Liz Cheney.

