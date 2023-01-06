Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler on a Romantic Trip in First Look at 'Murder Mystery 2'

Netflix Movie

The 'Morning Show' actress and the 'Uncut Gems' star reprise their roles as a detective couple who gets involved 'in some international intrigue' when attending their pal's wedding in Paris.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's "Murder Mystery" continues in its sequel. The pair reunite in "Murder Mystery 2", which will be released on Netflix later this year and has been teased via a first-look photo.

Making its way out via USA Today, the picture features Sandler and Aniston reprising their roles as Nick Spitz, a New York City police officer, and Audrey Spitz, a hairdresser, murder mystery novel enthusiast and Nick's wife. The two appear to be on a romantic vacation in Paris based on the city view overlooking the river and the love lock bridge behind them.

The pair stand close to each other as Aniston holds a travel bag in one hand and a phone in her other hand. Both of them look at her phone, as Sandler wears an arm sling due to an unknown injury.

Scott Yamano/Netflix

Plot details are still scarce, but according to the logline, it will follow the detective couple, Audrey and Nick, as they "get involved in some international intrigue when their pal is kidnapped at his own wedding in the comedy sequel."

Directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt, "Murder Mystery 2" is loosely based on Agatha Christie's 1934 novel "Murder on the Orient Express". Principal photography began in January 2022 in Hawaii before moving to Paris, France. Filming wrapped in April.

Adeel Akhtar and John Kani are reprising their roles from the first film, with Mark Strong, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva joining the film as newcomers. The comedy mystery film is scheduled to be released on Netflix in March.

The first film, loosely based on Christie's book "Death on the Nile", received generally unfavorable reviews from critics, but it managed to pull in huge viewer numbers. In July 2019, Netflix reported that the film was viewed by 73 million households in its first four weeks of release.

