Paula Abdul's Business Partner Threatens to Sue Tommie Lee Over Sunglasses Design Stealing Claims
After the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star accused the singer and her business partner, a company named Famecast, of stealing her eyeglass design, Paula's team responds in a statement.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paula Abdul's side has responded to claims made by Tommie Lee that the singer stole her eyeglass design. After Tommie accused Paula and her business partner, a company named Famecast, of stealing her design, Paula's team responded in a statement.

Calling the allegations "outrageous," JagentPR said in an Instagram comment, "Paula has been a creative force in all realms for decades. This is simply another leap for her." It also claimed that the former "American Idol" judge "has never heard of you, met you, seen or known of you."

"After doing my due diligence, which you obviously did not, I learned that you indeed had a deal for a style of glasses of which you have sold 7 pairs. Certainly no company in their right mind would expand that deal to other styles," it continued, before noting, "Paula was instrumental in the design and development of the styles available under her banner of IdolEyes, a name she has trademarked."

Concluding the statement, it wrote, "I suggest you cease and desist from accusing or maligning her in any way or you will be the one being sued."

Famecast also responded to the accusations. "On behalf of Famecast, we are shocked at your comments. Famecast has worked in good faith to support you, having invested tens of thousands of dollars in an effort to make your style a success," the company said in an Instagram comment to the owner of Kilt Frames.

The company continued, "You are still the only person selling the style to which your refer that appears on kiltframes.com. Famecast has and will continue to honor our word in every regard. We are always available to discuss any concerns."

Tommie previously took to Instagram to share that she's "discouraged and heartbroken" after she found out that her design was stolen. "I had high hopes for this business. All of that. And to just wake up and see that, like bro that's crazy," the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star said on Instagram. "Down to the look of my frames. Like down to the cat eye that I speak so highly on."

The influencer went on to say, "This is crazy bro. I see this happen all the time to us. But, I never thought that for real, for real it would be me." In the caption, she wrote, "@kiltframes And to snatch my idea right from under me and claim it as your own is disgusting. They sit back and watch the underdogs and blatantly steal and promote it as their own with now effort."

In another post, Tommie said, "To further explain this, the company Famecast that I was doing business with, I gave them a model, I gave them the idea of the design 'cat eye' that I wanted to do, that I wanted to push. You could take a phone call from your lenses. Created that dropped it. They then went behind my back and had Paula to now push it as her own and change the name of my frames."

"To all the ignorant people in the back that's making it like 'oh she didn't,' Yes I did! And I have all of the - I have pen, my name, my lens, my shape, my style," the Atlanta rapper added.

