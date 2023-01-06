 

Ex-NFL Star Peyton Hillis 'Doing Better' But Still in ICU After Saving Kids From Drowning

AP Photo
The former Cleveland Browns running back was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital after rescuing his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Peyton Hillis is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The former Cleveland Browns running back was rushed to the hospital after he saved his children from drowning in the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.

On Thursday, January 5, the 36-year-old former NFL star's uncle Greg Hillis offered an update on the athlete's current condition. "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," read the message. "He's still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving."

"I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started," Greg continued. "I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

According to multiple reports, Peyton rescued his children from a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida and was airlifted with a helicopter to a local hospital. Fans have since hopped on social media to show some support.

"Dear Heavenly Father I come to you tonight to ask you to place your hands of healing on this man and his family. Amen," one person commented. Another labeled Peyton a "true hero," as writing, "True hero praying for his speedy recovery." Someone else said they understood what's on Peyton's mind, "I know he'd rather it be him than his babies .. praying for a speedy recovery."

Aside from his unusual body type and skill set for the running back position, Peyton rose to fame after a memorable 2010 season where he rushed for 1,177 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns. His cult-like following culminated in him winning the Madden Cover Voting bracket, defeating the likes of Aaron Rodgers and Michael Vick in head-to-head votes.

After two seasons in Cleveland, Peyton left as a free agent to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs. He concluded his professional career with stints playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants. He then retired in 2015 at the request of his doctor due to a history of concussions.

