 

French Montana Dubs 50 Cent 'Biggest Genius in Music Industry' for Using Beef as Marketing Tool

The Moroccan-American emcee, who had his own fair share of beefing with Fiddy, believes that the latter 'kinda created that marketing scheme for a lot of artists to use.'

  • Jan 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - French Montana sang praises to 50 Cent in a recent interview. When sitting down with Math Hoffa on his "My Expert Opinion" podcast, the "Welcome to the Party" rapper described Fiddy as the "biggest genius in the music industry" for using beef as a marketing tool.

The Moroccan-American emcee talked about his former nemesis after host Math reminded him of Fiddy spying on DJ Khaled's mom. "50 was picking on n***as to pick on n***as. At one point, he was the biggest genius in the music industry," he said. "He would just pick on you and drop a mixtape. Pick on you and drop an album."

"He kinda created that marketing scheme for a lot of artists to use. I mean people did it before him, but he became the mastermind he became the warlord of that," the Coke Boys founder continued. "That's definitely a blueprint for a lot of n***as to learn."

French himself had his own fair share of beefing with 50 Cent. It started back in 2019 when Fiddy scoffed at French after the latter showed off a Bugatti that he bought to celebrate his release from the hospital. Fiddy said the vehicle was not worth flaunting since it's neither new nor the latest model. "You shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone," he commented. "Put that bulls**t back on that truck."

Fiddy also accused French of faking his streams for his single "Writing on the Wall" featuring Post Malone, Cardi B as well as Rvssian. Clapping back at the "Power" star, the "They Got Amnesia" artist called him a "sensitive dinosaur" and posted a Photoshopped image of the "In da Club" spitter kissing Eminem.

In December 2021, however, French confirmed that they have buried the hatched. He said on "Drink Champs", "Man, let me tell you something. Me, I have no problem with 50 no more after he dropped this BMF joint. That's my favorite s**t," referring to Fiddy's Starz series, "Black Mafia Family".

"Whatever me and 50 ever had -- shout out to 50," the rap star, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, further shared. "Yeah, me and him, everything is over after BMF. That's the best work ever."

French's interview didn't go unnoticed by Fiddy, who reposted the clip of the talk on his Instagram account. In the accompaniment of the post, the latter wrote, "That was the right answer French, well handled. What beef, I don't remember." He added, "GLG GreenLightGang BMF."

