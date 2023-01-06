 

Joe Biden Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes After Once Again Calling Kamala Harris 'President'

Joe Biden Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes After Once Again Calling Kamala Harris 'President'
Cover Images/Sarah Silbiger/Pool/CNP
Celebrity

The oldest-ever president of the United States is clowned and ridiculed on social media after he once again refers to the vice president as 'president' during a border security press conference.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Biden has been clowned on social media. The president of the United States has become the butt of jokes on the Internet after he once again called Vice President Kamala Harris "President Harris" during a border security press conference.

On Thursday, January 5, the 80-year-old politician discussed his upcoming trip to the southern border this weekend. During his speech, he mistakenly referred to Harris as "President Harris." He said, "President Harris led this effort…led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving." Later in his remarks, he correctly identified Harris as the "vice president."

The gaffe, which has happened on at least five prior occasions, was widely criticized on Twitter. "Biden STRUGGLED today in his press conference," wrote Congressman-elect Ronny Jackson on Twitter. "He called Kamala, 'President Harris.' It was a DISASTER." ACT for America chairman Bridgette Gabriel wrote, "It's time for Joe to retire."

"After referring to 'President Harris', he said the seizure of 'more than 20,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl...[is] enough to kill as many as a 1,000 people,' " tweeted attorney Jonathan Turley. In a following post, Jonathan penned, "...Just 15,000 pounds is enough to kill every American," along with a link to a press release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration outlining the sharp rise in "fentanyl-related mass-overdose events."

  Editors' Pick

One Twitter user chimed in, "So who is president? Biden doesn't know. In the speech he is giving he just called Harris PRESIDENT again. If he doesn't know who or what Kamala Harris is and doesn't know who or what he is half of the time, he damn sure shouldn't be running our country." Someone else added, "He manifesting she take over at this point lol."

Back in October, the oldest-ever president, who has said that he intends to run for a second term in 2024, called Harris a "great president" while wishing her a happy birthday. Last January, he also referred to the veep as "President Harris" during a speech in Georgia, in which he also falsely claimed he was arrested multiple times fighting for civil rights. In December 2021, he told students of a historically black college in South Carolina that "of course President Harris is a proud Howard alum."

Less than two months after taking office, Biden referred to "President Harris" while celebrating the U.S. nearing the milestone of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered in March 2021. In December 2020, after winning the presidential election, Biden referred to his running mate as "President-elect Harris" while discussing how she publicly received a COVID-19 vaccine shot.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jeremy Renner Jokes About Not Having Shower for a Week After Snowplow Accident: 'Gross'

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons

Related Posts
President Biden Gives Major Cringe TV Moment While Calling Into Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

President Biden Gives Major Cringe TV Moment While Calling Into Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Joe Biden Vows to Tackle 'Junk Fees' Hidden in Concert Tickets

Joe Biden Vows to Tackle 'Junk Fees' Hidden in Concert Tickets

President Joe Biden in Awe of People's Deep Affection for Queen Elizabeth

President Joe Biden in Awe of People's Deep Affection for Queen Elizabeth

President Joe Biden and First Lady Arrive in London Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

President Joe Biden and First Lady Arrive in London Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Latest News
TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce
  • Jan 06, 2023

TLC's Chilli Not Dating Matthew Lawrence Until After Cheryl Burke Filed for Divorce

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons
  • Jan 06, 2023

Lisa Rinna Announces 'RHOBH' Exit After 8 Seasons

Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan
  • Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry Admits to Killing Taliban Fighters While Serving in Afghanistan

Joe Biden Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes After Once Again Calling Kamala Harris 'President'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Joe Biden Becomes Butt of Internet's Jokes After Once Again Calling Kamala Harris 'President'

Jeremy Renner Jokes About Not Having Shower for a Week After Snowplow Accident: 'Gross'
  • Jan 06, 2023

Jeremy Renner Jokes About Not Having Shower for a Week After Snowplow Accident: 'Gross'

Leonardo DiCaprio Hosts Party Attended by Scott Disick's Ex Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors
  • Jan 06, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio Hosts Party Attended by Scott Disick's Ex Amid Victoria Lamas Dating Rumors

Most Read
Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben
Celebrity

Tom Brady Reveals Son Jack Raided His Closet After Catching Heat With Pic of Him Kissing Son Ben

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Keke Palmer Flaunts Pregnant Belly as She Enjoys Babymoon With Baby Daddy

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Paulina Porizkova Covers Bare Breasts With Hands in Embracing Social Media Post

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Explains Why He's 'Afraid' to Fight for Another Chance With Khloe Kardashian

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Mariah the Scientist Professes Love for Young Thug While He Remains in Jail

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Gabrielle Union Admits to Feeling 'Entitled' to Cheat on First Husband Chris Howard

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Marilee Fiebig Shows Support for Andrew Shue's Family Amid T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Affair

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

Todd Chrisley Denies Claims He's Gay and Had Affair With Former Business Partner

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself