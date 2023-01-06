 

Waka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's the One to Blame for Tammy Rivera Divorce

Waka Flocka Flame Explains Why He's the One to Blame for Tammy Rivera Divorce
The 36-year-old 'Round of Applause' rapper gets candid about the reason why he splits from his wife when speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the 'Club Shay Shay' podcast,

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Waka Flocka Flame takes responsibility for his divorce from Tammy Rivera. In a new interview, the "Round of Applause" rapper explained why he blamed himself for his split from his wife.

When speaking to Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast, the 36-year-old admitted that he called it quits with his spouse because he had too much on his plate. "That was me," he confessed.

"I was a brother, a son, a husband, a father, a CEO, a chairman of a company, pay attention to my career, protect my freedom, my life, and think of new business ideas, that's 10," the emcee added. "11, I gotta learn how to protect it. 12, I got to know what's going on."

"I'm like, 'F**k, it was a lot to handle,' and nobody understood how something was going to fall short... I'm tired of living for everybody and I got tired of seeing my wife just live with his umbrella over her," he further shared. "It gets to a point like, 'Damn, you chewed too much.' "

This was not the first time Waka got candid about his separation from Tammy. In an August 2022 interview with HipHopDX, he explained, "I chose this life 14, 15 years ago, the whole relationship, when I chose to get in this arena of being a celebrity, so it is what it is... It's definitely depressing with egg on your face, but when it's like, for me, it just feels more comforting to say, 'Man, I feel like I caused it."

"That's me being a bigger man. That's not saying me, I'm the reason that we split. That's not the reason. There's no reason," he noted. "That cheating stuff, that s**t happened eight years ago. The reason we split is … there's no reason, I'm telling you. You don't even know. It was just a mutual feeling."

Back in March, Tammy hopped on Instagram Live to confirm that she and Waka had separated after being together for 8 years. "I said the man fine, him and Charlie good, we good, we are not together and that's cool. We're good. We're in good spaces," she said at the time, referring to her daughter whom the pair are co-parenting together.

