 

Report: Cher and AE Plan to Elope as Engagement Rumors Are True

The Grammy-winning singer first sparked the engagement rumors in late December 2022 after showing off a new diamond ring from her boyfriend on social media.

  • Jan 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards' engagement rumors are reportedly true. It was also unveiled that the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer and her alleged fiance plan to elope after he popped the question.

Revealing the news was RadarOnline.com. An insider told the outlet, "Cher is in love. She hasn't felt this way in decades and at her age never thought she would feel like this again!

According to CEO of The Diamond Pro Mike Fried, the value of Cher's new sparkle is estimated at $250k. "He bought the ring out of his own money," a source said, before adding, "The wedding will be cheap as they plan to elope. After they are married, I can see them throwing a big expensive Hollywood party - but the wedding itself will be simple."

Meanwhile, a friend divulged, "Cher is facing her own mortality and wants to enjoy every single moment she has left." The friend continued, "She has never cared about what other people say and knows the 40-year age difference will upset everyone - including members of her own family. But that has never stopped her before - and won't stop her now!"

Cher first sparked the engagement rumors in late December 2022 after showing off a new diamond ring on social media. Alongside a photo of the pear-shaped sparkler in a black velvet jewelry box, she wrote, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E."

Shortly afterward, Cher posted a similar image and gushed over her beau's painted nails of black lacquer with lime green flames. In the accompanying message, she explained, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

Both Cher and AE have yet to clarify what the ring signifies for their relationship, but the jewelry has got her emotional. The "Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)" songstress revealed a day later that receiving the gift made her miss her late mother Georgia Holt, who died on December 10 aged 96.

"Woke up Min ago, and 1st thing... B4 I Opened my eyes, I Thought... I Need 2 Run To Moms and Show Her my ring," she tweeted. "she Loves Diamonds. Before I realized it.. I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural. Bet Moms ears were burning Last Nite. We were telling Stories about her, WHAT A WOMAN... Ok.. a few tears (sic)."

