 

Theophilus London Found 'Safe and Well' After Disappearing for Months

The rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, announced the great news on Wednesday, January 4 by writing on Instagram, 'We have found Theo, he is safe and well.'

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Theophilus London has been found "safe and well" after disappearing for months. Announcing the good news was his family through a statement shared on social media.

Theo's cousin, Mikhail Noel, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 4 to share a picture of the rapper. "We have found Theo. He is safe and well," so read a message on top of the snap. "At this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

In the caption, Mikhail penned, "Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin. It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!!" He added, "God bless each and everyone of you all."

Theo, who's a key collaborator on Kanye West's "Donda" album, was last seen in July. However, it was not until late December that his family reported him as a missing person.

On December 28, the Trinidad and Tobago-born emcee's PR team put out a press release notifying the media about the situation. "Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the statement read.

"The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing person report with the LAPD. London is 35 years old, black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes," it continued. "If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."

Theo's father, Larry, added to the statement with a plea for the recording artist to reach out to him and his family. "Theo, your Dad loves you, son," Larry said, "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

