Boosie Badazz Dubs Skip Bayless 'Racist' Over Insensitive Tweets About Damar Hamlin's Collapse

The Baton Rouge rapper is among those slamming the Fox Sports host after he questioned NFL's 'irrelevant' decision to postpone the game following Damar's injury.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has come to Damar Hamlin's defense. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper called out "racist" Skip Bayless for letting out insensitive tweets about the athlete following his collapse.

The emcee attacked the Fox Sports host on Twitter on Wednesday, January 4. "SKIP BAYLESS YOU A B***H N YOU A RACIS B***H !! IF THAT WAS TOM BRADY YOU WOULDNT HAVE SAID THAT IGNORANT AS S**T !! CANCEL THAT B***H," he fumed.

Damar collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. Upon learning of the incident, Skip tweeted, "I've seen so many horrific injuries suffered on football fields yet never have I seen a reaction like this."

"In every other situation I witnessed or covered, the game always went on fairly quickly. The attitude was, 'Hey, that's football,' " the 71-year-old added. "For these players, this was DIFFERENT."

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how?" Skip further noted in a follow-up post. "This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Catching wind of the criticism, Skip issued an apology. "Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet," he claimed. "I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to."

