Kanye West Former Collaborator Theophilus London Reported Missing Months After Disappearing

Dec 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Theophilus London has been reported as missing person by his family. According to the family, the 35-year-old rapper, who's a key collaborator on Kanye West's "Donda" album, was last seen in July.

On Wednesday, December 28, the Trinidad and Tobago-born rapper's PR team put out a press release notifying the media about the situation. "Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the statement read.

"The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing person report with the LAPD. London is 35 years old, black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes," it added. "If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."

Theo's father Larry added to the statement with a plea for the recording artist to reach out to him and his family. "Theo, your Dad loves you, son," Larry said, "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

Theo's last Instagram post was uploaded on July 11. As for now, the comments section of his last post was flooded with hopeful remarks wishing for his safe return to the family. "Yooo. What's going on. I just heard you're not getting back to folks. I hope you're good?" one person wrote, with a second adding, "I pray to God that you're okay. I've been a fan since 2010, you've really made a mark in the music and fashion worlds. I pray you have a safe return."

"I hope your alive and well praying you come back safe and well , YOUR FANS MISS YOU T !!!" one fan commented. Another posted, "Where are you? I hope you're alright and just taking a lil break from everyone."

In his previous post, Theo expressed excitement for his debut role in the film "Demanded Supply". He wrote in the caption, "That's a wrap on set for me' ! Excited to be apart of my first movie ! Tuh. We up! Written by @seanfamoso with a wonderful Team and Cast! 'Demanded Supply' coming to a theatre near u."

Amid reports of Theo unable being located, Kanye is also rumored to be missing. His former business manager Thomas St. John, who has been trying to serve him with a lawsuit, believes that the rapper is missing after he isn't able to contact the rapper for a while.

