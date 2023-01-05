Kel Mitchell Tried to Get Visitation Rights With His Children in 2012 Court Documents

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

In the legal docs obtained by The Shade Room, it was stated that the actor/comedian attended reunification therapy with his kids and ex-wife Tyisha Hampton in 2012 after not seeing them in six years.

Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - New details about Kel Mitchell's relationship with his children have emerged. In 2012 court documents obtained by The Shaderoom, it was unveiled that the stand-up comedian tried to get visitation rights with his kids after years of not seeing them.



In the docs, it was stated that the actor attended reunification therapy with his kids and ex-wife in 2012 after not seeing them in six years. They were scheduled to attend a court hearing in November 2012, but his former spouse Tyisha Hampton didn't show up.

"To not see them in six years and to finally be able to see them, and my son was upset and he was hurt. My daughter was also as well," Kel said. "They would look straight out the window and not at me. And they said that, 'We don't want to see you. We have a father.' "

In 2013, Kel shared a video on YouTube in which he sent a message to fellow dads who were unable to be with their children due to marital/relationship issues. Noting that he had a seven-year custody battle, he added, "I know God will reunite me with my children."

You can share this post!