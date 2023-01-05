 

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Only Have Each Other as They Can't Trust Co-Workers

Amid their affair scandal, the 'Good Morning America' co-host and his co-star 'are sticking together and putting on a united front' as they can't trust no one but themselves.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - T.J. Holmes has a "united front" with Amy Robach amid their affair scandal. The 45-year-old TV host split with attorney Marilee, whom he married in 2010 and went on to have daughter Sabine, nine, just weeks after it was rumored he had started up a romance with his "Good Morning America" co-star Amy Robach. Now, an insider has claimed they are "unable to trust" their co-workers.

A source told UsWeekly, "Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this. They can't talk to them or trust them. Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front. They really only have each other right now."

The comments come just a day after Marilee alleged through her divorce lawyer that her "sole focus" had been on Sabine throughout the ordeal.

Attorney Stephanie Lehman said, "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year."

The CNN host, who also has daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson, was spotted on a date at a Manhattan bar with Amy in December is yet to speak publicly about his supposed romance and although the pair were placed on hiatus from their TV roles amid the speculation, a source insisted earlier this month that the "are still very much together."

In an email sent to employees at ABC News and obtained by E! News, president Kim Godwin urged staff to "focus their energy" onto their day jobs as usual.

