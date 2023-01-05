 

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise
Universal Pictures
Movie

The 'Conjuring' creator who produces the Gerard Johnstone-directed horror flick is already considering a sequel in an effort to expand the universe for a possible franchise.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - James Wan is already contemplating a "M3GAN" sequel. The 45-year-old filmmaker is a producer for the new sci-fi horror flick about a robotic doll that becomes extremely protective of a child and he explained how the flick could develop into a franchise.

"What I will say to that is, whether it's The Conjuring Universe, or 'Saw', or 'Malignant', or 'M3GAN' here, we like to think of a bigger world," James told Collider.

"For me, it's about creating the world, and knowing who the characters are, where the story could potentially go, and then building this bigger world, and then going into that and going, 'Okay, I'm telling this particular story, but I know other stuff that's going on.' "

  Editors' Pick

The "Aquaman" director added, "So if we're fortunate enough to have sequels, then we have an idea of where we want to go."

"M3GAN" helmer Gerard Johnstone recently revealed how the movie, which stars Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, had to have reshoots to get a PG-13 age rating. The director told Total Film magazine, "Making it PG-13 was something that happened after the fact, but it was always close to PG-13 anyway."

"It seemed kind of a mistake not to embrace it. I even remember thinking early on, 'This could be PG-13, and some of my favourite films like 'Drag Me to Hell' are PG-13.' So we made the decision to go PG-13 and actually reshot a couple of things."

Johnstone claimed that the reshoots actually enhanced the quality of the picture. He said, "What I was really stoked about is that when we reshot those scenes, they were more effective. It's like, 'Yes, you do have to cut away at certain times', but it's fun having to rely on sound and suggestion so much."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss to Be Laid to Rest in Los Angeles Private Funeral

Related Posts
Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

Latest News
New Video Shows Bad Bunny Snatching Two Fans' Phones After Tossing Other Fan's Cellphone Into Water
  • Jan 05, 2023

New Video Shows Bad Bunny Snatching Two Fans' Phones After Tossing Other Fan's Cellphone Into Water

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach
  • Jan 05, 2023

T.J. Holmes' Estranged Wife 'Disappointed' by His Affair With Amy Robach

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise
  • Jan 05, 2023

James Wan Already Planning to Turn Scary Movie 'M3GAN' Into Franchise

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split
  • Jan 05, 2023

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day
  • Jan 05, 2023

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim
  • Jan 05, 2023

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim

Most Read
Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie
Movie

Brad Pitt and Adam Sander to Team Up in New Movie

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

Tim Burton Used 'Caveman-Style Communication' in Order to Understand Jack Nicholson in 'Batman'

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

'The Conjuring' Could Be 'Potentially Wrapping Up' With Upcoming Fourth Film

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne Du Barry' Director Snuggles Up to Him in New Movie Pic After Feud Rumors

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

Horror Movie 'M3GAN' Becomes Scarier After Reshoots to Get PG-13 Rating

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

'Knives Out' Director Gives 'The Muppets' Crossover Idea Some 'Serious Thought'

James Corden Almost Starred in Oscar Favorite Film 'The Whale' and George Clooney Initially at Helm

James Corden Almost Starred in Oscar Favorite Film 'The Whale' and George Clooney Initially at Helm

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Meeting With Bond Producer 'Went Well'

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Meeting With Bond Producer 'Went Well'

'Gladiator' Sequel Begins Search for Lead Actors

'Gladiator' Sequel Begins Search for Lead Actors