'M3GAN' Beats Box Office Predictions, but Fails to Scare 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Jan 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - There's a new killer doll in town and it's a force to be reckoned with. "M3GAN" has surpassed industry expectations by debuting to an estimated $30.2 million at the domestic box office, after initially being projected to gross $17-20 million on its opening weekend.

Internationally, the horror sci-fi film from producer James Wan has generated $14.8 million to date, taking its global tally to $45 million. The movie's glowing reviews (94% positive according to Rotten Tomatoes) and stellar word-of-mouth from audiences are believed to be key in its stellar debut.

"M3GAN", which is directed by Gerard Johnstone and scripted by Akela Cooper based on a story she wrote with Wan, was made on a modest budget of $12 million. As it easily brings in profit, it's a no brainier that Universal Pictures has fast-tracked a sequel to the new horror hit movie, which is now already in development.

Despite its impressive debut, "M3GAN" cannot beat "Avatar: The Way of Water" and has to be satisfied with its runner-up position. Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated James Cameron sequel holds on to the top spot for a fourth straight week with additional $45 million.

The epic sci-fi movie has now generated $517 million in North America and $1.2 billion overseas, bringing its global total to $1.709. It is now currently the seventh-highest grossing movie in box office history, overtaking "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion).

The "Avatar" sequel also still stands as the highest-grossing movie released in 2022, as well as the second-biggest movie of the pandemic era, following 2021s "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.91 billion). With its predicted steady long run, the new blockbuster sets its sight on taking down the Tom Holland-starring movie as the sixth highest-grossing global release of all-time.

Elsewhere in the top five, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" managed to withstand a huge blow from the horror newcomer with an estimated $13.1 million on its third weekend, dropping only $22% from last week. "A Man Called Otto" blasts into the top ten from No. 18 to No. 4 with approximately $4.2 million, followed by "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" which falls two places to No. 5 with an estimated $3.4 million.

Top 10 of North America Box Office (Jan. 06-08, 2023):

