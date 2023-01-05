Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day

TV

The 'Got Talent' creator decided to turn down the opportunity to front his own television show because he found the thought of chatting all day unpleasant.

AceShowbiz - Simon Cowell once rejected the chance to host his own TV show. Despite appearing as a judge on "The X Factor" and his "Got Talent" franchise over the years, the 63-year-old music mogul revealed he got "really stressed out" at the thought of chatting all day when he was given the opportunity to front his own chat show.

"I was offered one once and literally I got to the point where they built the set and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out. I just walked out of the meeting and I said 'I literally couldn't do this.' I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking," he told E! News.

Meanwhile, the Syco founder has worked with the likes of Dannii Minogue, Sharon Osbourne, Paula Abdul, and Melanie Brown on his talent shows in the past but recently revealed he would like to appear on TV again alongside pop superstar Britney Spears, who served as a judge with him on "The X Factor USA" in 2012.

He said, "We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it. There's a side of Britney a lot of people don't know. I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time. She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else's career, which is critical if you're going to be a judge on one of these shows."

Simon added that he had a "fantastic" relationship with the "Toxic" hitmaker - who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - and thinks it would be "amazing" to reunite with her on another show.

He added, "So I had a fantastic relationship with her. If you're watching Britney and we make a show, please come back and do it with me. It would be amazing. I adore her. She really is interesting and she is so talented."

