 

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy
Instagram
Celebrity

Sharon lets it slip the moniker picked by her daughter Kelly Osbourne for her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, roughly two months after the baby boy was born.

  • Jan 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Osbourne's baby boy is named Sydney. The 38-year-old reality star - who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 74, and wife Sharon Osbourne, 70 - gave birth to her first baby with boyfriend Sid Wilson November last year and now her mother has revealed his moniker but also explained that she is determined to keep him out of the media glare.

"She has [had the baby], yeah. Sydney. They're doing so so great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I am so proud of her," she said when asked about becoming a grandparent again during an appearance on UK chat show "The Talk".

During the pregnancy, Ozzy Osbourne had struggled to keep the news that he was set to welcome a grandson a secret. Kelly said, "I mean, he's told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to."

  Editors' Pick

Her dad - who, with the former "The X Factor" judge, is already a grandparent to son Jack Osbourne's daughters Andy, seven, Pearl, 10, Minnie, four, and newborn Maple, born in July - had been doing a "little song and dance" about his then-upcoming grandchild and had been making lots of plans for his arrival.

She said, "I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,' but I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first - out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

Ozzy is also grandfather to Isabelle, Kitty and Harry Hobbs, his and first wife Thelma Riley's daughter Jessica's children, and Elijah and Maia Osbourne, their son Louis' two kids.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne Weirded Out by Her Medical Emergency Last Month

Sharon Osbourne Weirded Out by Her Medical Emergency Last Month

Sharon Osbourne Announces TV Return Weeks After Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne Announces TV Return Weeks After Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne Posts Photo From Home After Being Rushed to Hospital for Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne Posts Photo From Home After Being Rushed to Hospital for Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne Returns Home From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set of Paranormal Show

Sharon Osbourne Returns Home From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set of Paranormal Show

Latest News
Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split
  • Jan 05, 2023

Zach Braff Wishes 'Legend' Florence Pugh Happy Birthday, Five Months After Split

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day
  • Jan 05, 2023

Simon Cowell Said No to Hosting His Own Show as He's 'Stressed Out' at Thought of Chatting All Day

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim
  • Jan 05, 2023

Andy Cohen Insists He Didn't See Ryan Seacrest During NYE Broadcast Following Snub Claim

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy
  • Jan 05, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Name Chosen by Daughter Kelly for Her Baby Boy

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself
  • Jan 05, 2023

Billie Eilish Learns to Accept Her Body After Going Through Teen Years of Hating Herself

Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline
  • Jan 05, 2023

Marilyn Manson Dropped From Rape and Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Ashley Morgan Smithline

Most Read
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Pregnant With Second Baby Amid Social Media Hiatus

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

Skip Bayless Apologizes for His Insensitive Tweets After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on the Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

NFL Star Damar Hamlin in 'Critical Condition' and Not Breathing on His Own After Collapsing on Field

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Gangsta Boo's Family Denies Foul Play in Her Death

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Prince Harry Says King Charles and Prince William Are Against Family Reconciliation

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Bad Bunny Breaks Silence After He's Caught Throwing a Fan's Phone Into Water

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Tom Brady's Alleged New Girlfriend Veronika Rajek Calls Him 'So Beautiful' Amid Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Megan Thee Stallion's Foot X-Rays Emerge After Tory Lanez Was Found Guilty in Shooting Incident

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death

Boosie Badazz Denounces Fentanyl, Recommends Crack as Alternative After Gangsta Boo's Death